News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/15/2020 | 12:16am EDT
China Cuts Key Rate, Paving Way for Lower Lending Rates

The People's Bank of China cut a crucial interest rate that could pave the way for lower benchmark lending rates, as Beijing steps up efforts to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Profits Tumble as They Brace for a Recession

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo set aside billions of additional dollars to get ready for a flood of customers to default on their loans as the coronavirus pandemic pummels the economy. 

 
KKR-Backed Power Company Files for Bankruptcy After Tapping Stimulus Funds

Longview Power, a private-equity-backed power generator, filed for bankruptcy with a prepacked restructuring proposal that includes help from the government stimulus package passed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Close to Completing $300 Million Deal for Premier League Soccer Club

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is pressing forward with a roughly GBP300 million ($380 million) buyout of U.K. Premier League soccer team Newcastle United F.C., according to people familiar with the discussions. 

 
Fed's Evans Unworried Coronavirus Effort Will Boost Moral Hazard

Charles Evans said Tuesday that he doesn't see the extraordinary actions by the central bank and the government to support the economy right now as creating risk-taking problems once the coronavirus crisis has passed. 

 
Venture Market Maintained Momentum in First Quarter

The venture market stayed strong in the first quarter even as the coronavirus lockdowns began hurting business toward the end of March, but there are signs of a slowdown in the current quarter. 

 
Can Europe's Lenders Weather the Coronavirus Crisis?

Banks around the world are being pressed to lend trillions to keep economies afloat. In Europe, scarred by a debt crisis last decade, some lenders risk buckling under the strain. 

 
Italian Bond Yields Climb as Eurozone Refuses to Share Coronavirus Debt Burden

Italian government-bond yields climbed after eurozone finance ministers decided against sharing coronavirus-related debt burdens among the currency bloc's members. 

 
G-7 Countries Back Debt Relief for Poorest If G-20 Join

The Group of Seven countries-the world's largest advanced economies-said they would support an initiative to suspend the debt payments of the world's poor countries, so long as the initiative is taken up by a broader group of nations. 

 
World Economy Is Almost Certainly in Recession

The severity of downturn is unmatched by anything aside from the Great Depression, according to an outlook from the International Monetary Fund.

