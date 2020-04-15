News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Dollar Climbs on Renewed Fears of Pandemic's Cost

The dollar rallied against most currencies Wednesday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of a global policy response fueled investor jitters.

Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil.

Saudi Arabia Markets Dollar Bond to Plug Spending Gap

The kingdom is seeking to raise billions of dollars via a bond sale, joining other oil-exporting Persian Gulf states that tapped the debt markets last week to solve a funding shortfall caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

BlackRock Offers Actively Managed Impact Fund

The New York-based asset manager launched an actively managed mutual fund for European investors aimed at tackling global challenges including the coronavirus, climate change and affordable housing.

Coronavirus Fight Is Creating Mountains of Global Debt

Emergency efforts totaling nearly $8 trillion in spending, loans and guarantees could pose a threat after the pandemic eases, the International Monetary Fund said in a report.

Citigroup Profit Slides 46% Amid Coronavirus Fallout

Citigroup's profit for the first three months of the year fell to $2.52 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $4.71 billion, or $1.87 a share. Analysts had expected $1.07 a share, according to FactSet.

Don't Trust the 'E' in the Stock Market's P/E Ratio

Analysts have cut earnings forecasts sharply for U.S. companies, but the actual numbers will likely be much worse.

Wall Street Explores Changes to Circuit Breakers

Financial firms are looking at making it less likely for a marketwide trading halt to occur immediately after the opening bell, which happened during the crash triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldman Braces for Loan Losses, But Its Wall Street Arm Shines

The bank's profit fell 46% in the first quarter, a three-month stretch when the coronavirus pandemic battered markets, companies and investors hoarded cash and the U.S. economy ground to a halt.

Bank of America Profit Drops 45%

The bank, the second largest in the U.S., said profit fell 45% in the first quarter and it set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans during the coronavirus crisis.