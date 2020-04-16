News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Stimulus Payments Slow Down Online Banking

Customers at some banks across the country were temporarily unable to access their accounts online or through mobile apps, shortly after the first round of government stimulus checks started landing in accounts.

Wall Street Got Temporary Boost as Companies Prepped for Coronavirus

Wall Street institutions got a big lift from their capital-markets businesses in the first quarter, helping cushion the impact of coming defaults. The sustainability of that boost will be hugely important, as the need to provision against credit losses will quite likely intensify.

Banks Brace for Consumer Pain, but Wall Street Trading Arms Shine

Big banks' trading desks posted their strongest results in years during the first three months of 2020, even as the deepening coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc on the lenders' consumer businesses.

Bank of America Profit Drops 45%

The bank, the second largest in the U.S., said profit fell 45% in the first quarter and it set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans during the coronavirus crisis.

Goldman Braces for Loan Losses, but Its Wall Street Arm Shines

The bank's profit fell 46% in the first quarter, a three-month stretch when the coronavirus pandemic battered markets, companies and investors hoarded cash and the U.S. economy ground to a halt.

Citigroup Profit Slides 46% Amid Coronavirus Fallout

Citigroup's profit for the first three months of the year fell to $2.52 billion as executives warned it will be difficult to estimate the full extent of the loan losses the bank is likely to suffer in coming months.

Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% in a scheduled policy announcement on Wednesday and said it would begin purchasing provincial and corporate bonds to ease strains in those markets.

Dollar Climbs on Renewed Fears of Pandemic's Cost

The dollar rallied against most currencies Wednesday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of a global policy response fueled investor jitters.

Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil.

Saudi Arabia Set to Raise $7 Billion in Bond Sale to Plug Spending Gap

Saudi Arabia is expected to raise around $7 billion via a dollar-denominated bond sale on Wednesday, joining other oil-exporting Persian Gulf states that tapped the debt markets to plug funding shortfalls.