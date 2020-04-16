Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Stimulus Payments Slow Down Online Banking

Customers at some banks across the country were temporarily unable to access their accounts online or through mobile apps, shortly after the first round of government stimulus checks started landing in accounts. 

 
Wall Street Got Temporary Boost as Companies Prepped for Coronavirus

Wall Street institutions got a big lift from their capital-markets businesses in the first quarter, helping cushion the impact of coming defaults. The sustainability of that boost will be hugely important, as the need to provision against credit losses will quite likely intensify. 

 
Banks Brace for Consumer Pain, but Wall Street Trading Arms Shine

Big banks' trading desks posted their strongest results in years during the first three months of 2020, even as the deepening coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc on the lenders' consumer businesses. 

 
Bank of America Profit Drops 45%

The bank, the second largest in the U.S., said profit fell 45% in the first quarter and it set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans during the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Goldman Braces for Loan Losses, but Its Wall Street Arm Shines

The bank's profit fell 46% in the first quarter, a three-month stretch when the coronavirus pandemic battered markets, companies and investors hoarded cash and the U.S. economy ground to a halt. 

 
Citigroup Profit Slides 46% Amid Coronavirus Fallout

Citigroup's profit for the first three months of the year fell to $2.52 billion as executives warned it will be difficult to estimate the full extent of the loan losses the bank is likely to suffer in coming months. 

 
Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% in a scheduled policy announcement on Wednesday and said it would begin purchasing provincial and corporate bonds to ease strains in those markets. 

 
Dollar Climbs on Renewed Fears of Pandemic's Cost

The dollar rallied against most currencies Wednesday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of a global policy response fueled investor jitters. 

 
Debt-Laden Occidental Opts to Pay Buffett's Dividend in Shares

Occidental Petroleum has elected to pay a quarterly $200 million payment it owes Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in shares, a sign of the financial strain the company is facing as the coronavirus erodes demand for oil. 

 
Saudi Arabia Set to Raise $7 Billion in Bond Sale to Plug Spending Gap

Saudi Arabia is expected to raise around $7 billion via a dollar-denominated bond sale on Wednesday, joining other oil-exporting Persian Gulf states that tapped the debt markets to plug funding shortfalls.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:01aOil slump to outlast coronavirus impact, top Bank of Canada governor prospect says
RE
12:40aJapan's Abe leans toward blanket cash payouts to fight coronavirus downturn
RE
12:39aJapan's Abe leans toward blanket cash payouts to fight coronavirus downturn
RE
12:25aChina's March home prices may signal slow recovery
RE
12:24aMalaysia to delay nationwide rollout of B20 biodiesel mandate due to coronavirus curbs
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aAs Japan slows down, prices at risk of falling while bars, restaurants suffer
RE
12:07aU.S. weekly jobless claims seen underscoring deepening economic slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : puts off planned ramp-up of A220 jet
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group