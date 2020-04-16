Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/16/2020 | 07:16am EDT
BlackRock's Profit, Assets Under Management Fall

Profits fell by 23% in the first quarter, as the global coronavirus pandemic and waves of selling gripped the investment world. 

 
Strange Relationship Between Stocks and Havens Unnerves Investors

Safer assets from gold to Treasurys are rising alongside major indexes, a sign that the stock market rebound hasn't assuaged investors' fears about the world economy. 

 
Stimulus Payments Slow Down Online Banking

Customers at some banks across the country were temporarily unable to access their accounts online or through mobile apps, shortly after the first round of government stimulus checks started landing in accounts. 

 
Wall Street Got Temporary Boost as Companies Prepped for Coronavirus

Wall Street institutions got a big lift from their capital-markets businesses in the first quarter, helping cushion the impact of coming defaults. The sustainability of that boost will be hugely important, as the need to provision against credit losses will quite likely intensify. 

 
Banks Brace for Consumer Pain, but Wall Street Trading Arms Shine

Big banks' trading desks posted their strongest results in years during the first three months of 2020, even as the deepening coronavirus crisis wreaked havoc on the lenders' consumer businesses. 

 
Bank of America Profit Drops 45%

The bank, the second largest in the U.S., said profit fell 45% in the first quarter and it set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans during the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Goldman Braces for Loan Losses, but Its Wall Street Arm Shines

The bank's profit fell 46% in the first quarter, a three-month stretch when the coronavirus pandemic battered markets, companies and investors hoarded cash and the U.S. economy ground to a halt. 

 
Citigroup Profit Slides 46% Amid Coronavirus Fallout

Citigroup's profit for the first three months of the year fell to $2.52 billion as executives warned it will be difficult to estimate the full extent of the loan losses the bank is likely to suffer in coming months. 

 
Bank of Canada Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% in a scheduled policy announcement on Wednesday and said it would begin purchasing provincial and corporate bonds to ease strains in those markets. 

 
Dollar Climbs on Renewed Fears of Pandemic's Cost

The dollar rallied against most currencies Wednesday as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lack of a global policy response fueled investor jitters.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aCOVID-19 BUSINESS SURVEY IN FINLAND : Every third employer company lost half of its turnover
PU
07:19aMost German firms doing business abroad expect decline in sales - DIHK
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aECB ready to do more to avoid euro "fragmentation" - Schnabel
RE
07:13aDaimler/BMW's 'FREE NOW' service to restructure, integrate French app Kapten
RE
07:11aUK headed for historic slump as retail sales slide, firms close
RE
07:10aPoland won't pay penalty for German airline deal exit - minister
RE
07:10aCandied Nails Attributes Growth to Affordability, Choices and Stylist Program
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

