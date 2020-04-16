Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Morgan Stanley Quarterly Profit Falls 30%

The Wall Street firm's profit fell 30% in the first quarter, the last big U.S. bank to lurch through a period of stress wrought by the coronavirus. 

 
Fed's Williams: Strong, Timely Response Has Stabilized Markets

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the U.S. central bank's strong response to the coronavirus crisis has helped to move financial markets back toward some semblance of health. 

 
Stone Point-Led Group Completes Duff & Phelps Deal Despite Coronavirus

The global coronavirus pandemic failed to derail a $4.2 billion deal to acquire Wall Street adviser Duff & Phelps and may have brightened the firm's business outlook. 

 
European Regulators Extend Short-Selling Bans, Frustrating Investors

Temporary restrictions on betting against stocks have been extended in Europe, even as investors bemoan the problems such bans pose and their lack of effectiveness. 

 
Canadian Bankers Expect a Bond Boom

The Bank of Canada said it would buy Canadian corporate bonds for the first time, a move aimed at unfreezing markets hit by coronavirus concerns. 

 
Fintechs Said They Could Lend to Small Businesses Fast. It Hasn't Been Easy.

Silicon Valley companies including PayPal and Square are struggling with the structure of government programs and the setup of the SBA's loan portal. 

 
Fed's Coronavirus Stimulus Offers Taxpayer Cash to Buyout Firm Companies

Private-equity firms won a victory in getting access to stimulus funds intended to blunt the economic pain of the coronavirus, after missing out on their first effort to secure government cash for their businesses. 

 
BlackRock's Profit, Assets Under Management Fall

Profits fell by 23% in the first quarter, as the global coronavirus pandemic and waves of selling gripped the investment world. 

 
Strange Relationship Between Stocks and Havens Unnerves Investors

Safer assets from gold to Treasurys are rising alongside major indexes, a sign that the stock market rebound hasn't assuaged investors' fears about the world economy. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32pMaterials Down After New Jobless Applications Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:31pCoronavirus set to usher in big changes at U.S. offices
RE
04:29pEnergy Down With Oil On Demand Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:27pWall Street rises as Amazon and Netflix hit record highs
RE
04:25pEurogroup's Centeno ponders bloc-wide taxation in coronavirus crisis
RE
04:21pBank of Canada says monetary stimulus, aggressive fiscal action will help with recovery
RE
04:19pNeiman Marcus skips debt payment as potential bankruptcy looms
RE
04:19pNeiman Marcus skips debt payment as potential bankruptcy looms
RE
04:19pFed's Williams Cites Improved Markets, Prospect of Extended Fed Economic Support -- Update
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group