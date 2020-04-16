News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Morgan Stanley Quarterly Profit Falls 30%

The Wall Street firm's profit fell 30% in the first quarter, the last big U.S. bank to lurch through a period of stress wrought by the coronavirus.

Fed's Williams: Strong, Timely Response Has Stabilized Markets

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the U.S. central bank's strong response to the coronavirus crisis has helped to move financial markets back toward some semblance of health.

Stone Point-Led Group Completes Duff & Phelps Deal Despite Coronavirus

The global coronavirus pandemic failed to derail a $4.2 billion deal to acquire Wall Street adviser Duff & Phelps and may have brightened the firm's business outlook.

European Regulators Extend Short-Selling Bans, Frustrating Investors

Temporary restrictions on betting against stocks have been extended in Europe, even as investors bemoan the problems such bans pose and their lack of effectiveness.

Canadian Bankers Expect a Bond Boom

The Bank of Canada said it would buy Canadian corporate bonds for the first time, a move aimed at unfreezing markets hit by coronavirus concerns.

Fintechs Said They Could Lend to Small Businesses Fast. It Hasn't Been Easy.

Silicon Valley companies including PayPal and Square are struggling with the structure of government programs and the setup of the SBA's loan portal.

Fed's Coronavirus Stimulus Offers Taxpayer Cash to Buyout Firm Companies

Private-equity firms won a victory in getting access to stimulus funds intended to blunt the economic pain of the coronavirus, after missing out on their first effort to secure government cash for their businesses.

BlackRock's Profit, Assets Under Management Fall

Profits fell by 23% in the first quarter, as the global coronavirus pandemic and waves of selling gripped the investment world.

Strange Relationship Between Stocks and Havens Unnerves Investors

Safer assets from gold to Treasurys are rising alongside major indexes, a sign that the stock market rebound hasn't assuaged investors' fears about the world economy.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Service