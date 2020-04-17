News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

China Offers Early Test of Bonds Backed by Consumer Loans

Hints of stress in China's asset-backed securities market are a warning sign for the U.S. and other countries hit by coronavirus shutdowns.

Mexico's Central Bank Rebuffs President on Early Money Transfer

The Bank of Mexico rejected a proposal by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was hoping for an advance on money the central bank makes from the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

Morgan Stanley Quarterly Profit Falls 30%

The Wall Street firm's profit fell 30% in the first quarter, the last big U.S. bank to lurch through a period of stress wrought by the coronavirus.

Fed's Williams Cites Improved Markets, Prospect of Extended Fed Economic Support

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the U.S. central bank's strong response to the coronavirus crisis has helped to move financial markets back toward some semblance of health.

Pandemic Exercises Helped OCC Manage Record Trading Volumes

Options Clearing Corp. saw record-breaking trading volume in March as concern over the coronavirus hit markets. But the OCC, which serves as a guarantor for derivatives, was prepared, having organized a companywide exercise in pandemic preparation last November.

Stone Point-Led Group Completes Duff & Phelps Deal Despite Coronavirus

The global coronavirus pandemic failed to derail a $4.2 billion deal to acquire Wall Street adviser Duff & Phelps and may have brightened the firm's business outlook.

European Regulators Extend Short-Selling Bans, Frustrating Investors

Temporary restrictions on betting against stocks have been extended in Europe, even as investors bemoan the problems such bans pose and their lack of effectiveness.

Canadian Bankers Expect a Bond Boom

The Bank of Canada said it would buy Canadian corporate bonds for the first time, a move aimed at unfreezing markets hit by coronavirus concerns.

Fintechs Said They Could Lend to Small Businesses Fast. It Hasn't Been Easy.

Silicon Valley companies including PayPal and Square are struggling with the structure of government programs and the setup of the SBA's loan portal.

Fed's Coronavirus Stimulus Offers Taxpayer Cash to Buyout Firm Companies

Private-equity firms won a victory in getting access to stimulus funds intended to blunt the economic pain of the coronavirus, after missing out on their first effort to secure government cash for their businesses.