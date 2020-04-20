News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Muzzled Activists Are Mixed Blessing for Companies

The coronavirus shutdowns are forcing companies to cancel dividends and deals and look to governments for help. None of this is good news for activist investors. But boards that don't handle the crisis well could find themselves the next targets.

China Cuts Lending Rates to Help Boost Economic Activity

The People's Bank of China lowered its benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moves to revive an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

National Australia Bank Signals A$1.14 Billion Earnings Hit

National Australia Bank will take a 1.14 billion Australian dollar (US$723.6 million) hit to its first-half earnings, including more customer-remediation provisions and an impairment of its MLC Life business.

China Banks Give Borrowers a Debt Holiday

China has dodged a wave of coronavirus-related defaults with a large, coordinated effort by regulators and banks to allow companies and individuals defer their loan payments.

Restaurants vs. Insurers Shapes Up as a Big Lobbying Fight

The government's efforts to help business recover from the crisis are triggering waves of lobbying skirmishes. One of the biggest fights shaping up pits restaurants against the insurance industry.

Citigroup Cutting Ties With Scaramucci's Hedge Fund of Funds

Citigroup's private bank decided to sever its relationship with Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital and expects to see clients redeem $100 million over time.

Calpers Unwound Hedges Just Before March's Epic Stock Selloff

The California Public Employees' Retirement System was well prepared to cash in on a stock market selloff. Until a few months ago.

Bank of England's Bailey Says 35% Drop in Second-Quarter U.K. GDP is Plausible

Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey said it is plausible that the U.K. economy could shrink by as much as 35% in the second quarter if the current lockdown lasts for three months.

Renaissance's $10 Billion Medallion Fund Gains 24% Year to Date

Jim Simons's algorithm-run firm has outperformed most funds so far this year.

New York Fed's Williams Says Recovery Unlikely to Be Swift

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's president said that even a swift resolution to the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to bring a fast recovery to the U.S. economy.