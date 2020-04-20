News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Federal, New York Authorities Fine South Korean Bank Used for Iran Payments

The state-backed Industrial Bank of Korea must pay a combined $86 million for lapses dating back to 2010, which centered on failing to install and maintain an adequate transaction-monitoring system.

Stress Endures in Market Where Big Companies Turn for Cash

The normally staid corner of Wall Street where companies and banks borrow money for days or weeks at a time was suddenly at the center of a near financial meltdown last month. Some fund managers are concerned that problems remain.

China Rolls Out Pilot Test of Digital Currency

China's central bank has introduced a homegrown digital currency across four cities as part of a pilot program, marking a milestone on the path toward the first electronic payment system by a major central bank.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Debuts Independent Channel

Mariner Wealth Advisors is an active acquirer in the RIA space, having closed 11 deals in the 14 months through March. Barron's reported that the $28-billion-asset wealth manager started a platform business aimed at pulling in advisers who want to partner with it while remaining independent.

Venture Firms Seek Stronger Deal Terms as Leverage Shifts Back to Investors

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, VCs are seeking stronger terms in deals to hedge their risk, improve their investment prospects and strengthen their control of companies. This is on top of sharply falling startup valuations-often one of the biggest points in deal talks-across many sectors, investors say.

Kimmeridge Seeks Up to $1 Billion to Buy Publicly Traded Securities

Private-equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management aims to raise $500 million to $1 billion for a new fund to buy publicly traded shares of oil-and-gas companies as it looks to expand its activist-investing push in the industry, people familiar with the matter said.

Muzzled Activists Are Mixed Blessing for Companies

The coronavirus shutdowns are forcing companies to cancel dividends and deals and look to governments for help. None of this is good news for activist investors. But boards that don't handle the crisis well could find themselves the next targets.

Banks Prepare for Credit Losses Amid Pandemic -- At A Glance

As the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak becomes clear, banks are setting aside funds for potential future credit losses.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

China Cuts Lending Rates to Help Boost Economic Activity

The People's Bank of China lowered its benchmark lending rates, as Beijing moves to revive an economy hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.