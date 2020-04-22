News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Consumer Lenders Enter Fog of Uncertainty

Consumer lenders are preparing for something pretty bad to happen to borrowers-but perhaps not bad enough.

Oil Market's Crisis Spreads to Individual Investors

The collapse in crude prices is creating mounting losses for ordinary investors, a sign that the energy crisis is starting to ripple beyond the oil patch.

The Fund That Ate the Oil Market

The travails of the United States Oil Fund in some ways mirror the collapse of inverse volatility note XIV two years ago.

New State Street CIO Undergoes 'Baptism by Fire' With Pandemic

The new-hire honeymoon ended almost as soon as it started when Brian Franz joined State Street Corp. as chief information officer in January, shortly before the coronavirus arrived in force in the U.S.

Treasurys Rally as Oil Price Drop Leaves Investors Jittery

Investors flocked to U.S. government bonds as a seizure in oil markets sparked fresh jitters and a drive into safe-haven assets.

Pandemic Drags Down Quarterly Results, For Most -- At A Glance

Companies around the world reported quarterly results were dragged down by the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflix and Snap, however, saw a boost from consumers stuck at home.

T. Rowe Price Launches Five Sustainable Funds

T. Rowe Price Group said that it has launched five sustainable funds as part of its goal to help investors align their investments with their values.

Bain Capital Credit Invests $50 Million With Fleet Management Company

Bain closed its $50 million investment in Merchants Automotive Group, which also does business as Merchants Fleet, on March 13, according to Chief Executive Brendan P. Keegan.

Travelers Posts Lower Profit as Catastrophe Losses Rise

The property-casualty insurance company, which reported lower profit in the first quarter, said it had $86 million in pretax net charges from Covid-19 and related economic conditions.

Chinese Investors Stash More Cash in Money-Market Funds During Pandemic

Investors in China poured more than $141 billion into domestic money-market mutual funds in the first quarter, bringing the sector's total assets under management near a record high.