News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/22/2020 | 05:16am BST
Consumer Lenders Enter Fog of Uncertainty

Consumer lenders are preparing for something pretty bad to happen to borrowers-but perhaps not bad enough. 

 
Oil Market's Crisis Spreads to Individual Investors

The collapse in crude prices is creating mounting losses for ordinary investors, a sign that the energy crisis is starting to ripple beyond the oil patch. 

 
The Fund That Ate the Oil Market

The travails of the United States Oil Fund in some ways mirror the collapse of inverse volatility note XIV two years ago. 

 
New State Street CIO Undergoes 'Baptism by Fire' With Pandemic

The new-hire honeymoon ended almost as soon as it started when Brian Franz joined State Street Corp. as chief information officer in January, shortly before the coronavirus arrived in force in the U.S. 

 
Treasurys Rally as Oil Price Drop Leaves Investors Jittery

Investors flocked to U.S. government bonds as a seizure in oil markets sparked fresh jitters and a drive into safe-haven assets. 

 
Pandemic Drags Down Quarterly Results, For Most -- At A Glance

Companies around the world reported quarterly results were dragged down by the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflix and Snap, however, saw a boost from consumers stuck at home. 

 
T. Rowe Price Launches Five Sustainable Funds

T. Rowe Price Group said that it has launched five sustainable funds as part of its goal to help investors align their investments with their values. 

 
Bain Capital Credit Invests $50 Million With Fleet Management Company

Bain closed its $50 million investment in Merchants Automotive Group, which also does business as Merchants Fleet, on March 13, according to Chief Executive Brendan P. Keegan. 

 
Travelers Posts Lower Profit as Catastrophe Losses Rise

The property-casualty insurance company, which reported lower profit in the first quarter, said it had $86 million in pretax net charges from Covid-19 and related economic conditions. 

 
Chinese Investors Stash More Cash in Money-Market Funds During Pandemic

Investors in China poured more than $141 billion into domestic money-market mutual funds in the first quarter, bringing the sector's total assets under management near a record high.

05:36aMalaysia's March CPI falls 0.2% year-on-year, slightly faster than forecast
RE
05:35aChina Commercial Banks' Bad Loans Expected to Rise in Q2, Regulator Says
DJ
05:33aU.S. crude crash keeps dollar in demand
RE
05:29aPandemic reduces BOJ's options in backstopping frail economy
RE
05:26aU.S. crude crash keeps dollar in demand
RE
05:17aMalaysia Swings Into Deflation
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:33aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Publication of late submission
PU
04:28aDE GREY MINING : Brolga and Aquila drilling update
PU
04:21aGLOBAL CEOS SEE U-SHAPED RECESSION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS : survey
RE
