News : Economy & Forex

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/23/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Massachusetts Sees a Coronavirus-Linked Loss in Pension Assets

The coronavirus pandemic will probably cut the value of some $8.7 billion in Massachusetts state pension fund investments in private-equity by at least $870 million, according to a presentation to executives who oversee the assets. 

 
Coronavirus Poses Hurdle for Goodwill Impairment Tests

The unknown depth and duration of the coronavirus pandemic have complicated CFOs' efforts to conduct impairment tests for goodwill. 

 
Venture Capitalist Gurley Isn't Joining Benchmark's Next Fund

Bill Gurley-one of the most prominent and successful Silicon Valley investors of recent years after he placed an early and lucrative bet on Uber Technologies-won't be a part of a new fund that his venture-capital firm, Benchmark, is raising. 

 
For Insurers, Coronavirus Is a Curious Catastrophe

So far, Covid-19's impact on insurance companies' earnings has been more than manageable. That could grow, but by how much remains unknown. 

 
New York City Pension Funds Urge JPMorgan Shareholders to Oust Raymond

New York's pension system says JPMorgan Chase board member Lee Raymond "lacks the impartiality and climate competency" needed to fulfill his duties when it comes to climate-change risks. 

 
U.S. Inflation-Protected Bonds Rally After Oil Prices Crash

Demand is surging for U.S. government bonds with returns adjusted for the rate of inflation as investors brace for a sharp economic downturn as the coronavirus pandemic chokes consumer spending and shuts factories. 

 
High-Speed Trader GTS to Create Online Market for Pre-IPO Shares

One of the top electronic trading firms at the New York Stock Exchange plans to launch a new online marketplace where investors can buy and sell shares of private companies 

 
Social Security Costs Expected to Exceed Total Income in 2021

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to weigh on the financial condition of Social Security, which is currently projected to pay benefits that exceed its income in 2021. 

 
The Bonds the Fed Left Behind in Coronavirus Bailout Are Struggling

The Federal Reserve will lend $2.3 trillion to support the economy, including loans to businesses and backstops for corporate borrowing. Even with that much money to spend, the Fed won't touch some formerly hot areas of the markets. 

 
UniCredit to Book Additional Writedowns

UniCredit said it will book an additional EUR900 million in loan loss provisions in the first quarter to reflect the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

