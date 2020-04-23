News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Even Bigger

Companies and consumers flooded U.S. banks with a record $1 trillion of deposits in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with markets and the economy.

Blackstone Battered by Selloff; Gray Sees 'Elongated Recovery'

Blackstone Group's first-quarter results were hit hard by the coronavirus-led market selloff, and the firm's president, Jonathan Gray, said he sees the economic recovery taking some time to gain steam.

'Crude Oil Treasure' Turns Toxic for Chinese Bank and Its Small Investors

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China.

Credit Suisse Girds for Soured Loans as Profit Rises

Credit Suisse joined U.S. banks in sharply raising provisions against potential losses from borrowers affected by the coronavirus shutdown, it is the first major European bank to report quarterly earnings.

Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic

European banks were too optimistic during the last crisis, setting investors up for years of pain. Judging by Credit Suisse's first-quarter results, there is a risk that they will also prove too optimistic in the current one.

Talking Markets: UniCredit Faces Loss as it Braces for Virus Blow

UniCredit is now likely to post a loss for 2020, analysts said, after the bank set aside almost $1 billion to cover potentially sour loans, a move that other European banks are sure to follow.

Massachusetts Sees a Coronavirus-Linked Loss in Pension Assets

The coronavirus pandemic will probably cut the value of some $8.7 billion in Massachusetts state pension fund investments in private-equity by at least $870 million, according to a presentation to executives who oversee the assets.

Coronavirus Poses Hurdle for Goodwill Impairment Tests

The unknown depth and duration of the coronavirus pandemic have complicated CFOs' efforts to conduct impairment tests for goodwill.

Venture Capitalist Gurley Isn't Joining Benchmark's Next Fund

Bill Gurley-one of the most prominent and successful Silicon Valley investors of recent years after he placed an early and lucrative bet on Uber Technologies-won't be a part of a new fund that his venture-capital firm, Benchmark, is raising.