News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Rubio Asks Bank CEOs if They Favored Some Customers for SBA Loans

Sen. Marco Rubio is asking banks to address whether they favored certain borrowers in processing applications for government-backed small business loans, in violation of the program's mandate for treating applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

Capital Calls Growing at Orange County, California Pension System

The Orange County Employees Retirement System has received almost 40 capital calls, or requests for money typically for investments from alternative equity investment managers so far in April.

Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Even Bigger

Companies and consumers flooded U.S. banks with a record $1 trillion of deposits in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with markets and the economy.

Blackstone Battered by Selloff; Gray Sees 'Elongated Recovery'

Blackstone Group's first-quarter results were hit hard by the coronavirus-led market selloff, and the firm's president, Jonathan Gray, said he sees the economic recovery taking some time to gain steam.

When Oil Prices Went Negative, Investors in China Took a Hit

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China.

Credit Suisse Girds for Soured Loans as Profit Rises

Credit Suisse joined U.S. banks in sharply raising provisions against potential losses from borrowers affected by the coronavirus shutdown, it is the first major European bank to report quarterly earnings.

Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic

European banks were too optimistic during the last crisis, setting investors up for years of pain. Judging by Credit Suisse's first-quarter results, there is a risk that they will also prove too optimistic in the current one.

Talking Markets: UniCredit Faces Loss as it Braces for Virus Blow

UniCredit is now likely to post a loss for 2020, analysts said, after the bank set aside almost $1 billion to cover potentially sour loans, a move that other European banks are sure to follow.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Massachusetts Sees a Coronavirus-Linked Loss in Pension Assets

The coronavirus pandemic will probably cut the value of some $8.7 billion in Massachusetts state pension fund investments in private-equity by at least $870 million, according to a presentation to executives who oversee the assets.