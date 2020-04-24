News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Don't Try to Prepare for the Next Black Swan. You Can't.

In the age of Covid-19, companies that amassed cash buffers and investors who insured against a market drop are looking smart. The risk is they start believing they can predict the unpredictable.

If You Need Cash Now, Don't Ignore the Tax Bill That Could Come Later

Unemployment benefits, retirement accounts and your home can provide a quick source of funds, but consider the tax effects before acting.

PBOC Cuts Targeted Medium-Term Lending Facility Rate to 2.95%

China's central bank lowered the interest rate of the targeted medium-term lending facility, a monetary tool to provide funding for banks lending to small businesses, after it cut benchmark interest rates earlier this week.

Rubio Asks Bank CEOs if They Favored Some Customers for SBA Loans

Sen. Marco Rubio is asking banks to address whether they favored certain borrowers in processing applications for government-backed small business loans, in violation of the program's mandate for treating applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

Capital Calls Growing at Orange County, California Pension System

The Orange County Employees Retirement System has received almost 40 capital calls, or requests for money typically for investments from alternative equity investment managers so far in April.

Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Even Bigger

Companies and consumers flooded U.S. banks with a record $1 trillion of deposits in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with markets and the economy.

Blackstone Battered by Selloff; Gray Sees 'Elongated Recovery'

Blackstone Group's first-quarter results were hit hard by the coronavirus-led market selloff, and the firm's president, Jonathan Gray, said he sees the economic recovery taking some time to gain steam.

When Oil Prices Went Negative, Investors in China Took a Hit

Oil derivatives sold to Main Street investors, including some that could be bought with a few clicks on a bank app, have produced hundreds of millions of dollars of losses in South Korea and China.

Credit Suisse Girds for Soured Loans as Profit Rises

Credit Suisse joined U.S. banks in sharply raising provisions against potential losses from borrowers affected by the coronavirus shutdown, it is the first major European bank to report quarterly earnings.

Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic

European banks were too optimistic during the last crisis, setting investors up for years of pain. Judging by Credit Suisse's first-quarter results, there is a risk that they will also prove too optimistic in the current one.