News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Banks Could Prove Weak Partner in Coronavirus Recovery

After the last financial crisis, banks now hang back in lending and trading, allowing hedge funds and nonbanks to dominate those roles. That means the Federal Reserve has less ability to use banks to get money where it's needed in the economy.

EMH Partners Hopes to Raise EUR650 Million for Second Growth Fund

EMH Partners, a Munich-based private-equity firm, expects to raise EUR650 million ($701 million) for a new growth fund focused on midsize companies in Europe, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Russia Cuts Interest Rate to Shore Up Faltering Economy

Russia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate in a move to shore up the country's economy as it lurches toward a deep recession due to depressed oil prices and shutdowns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Franklin Templeton to Close Six India Credit Funds

The U.S. money manager said its India unit will close six mutual funds with a combined $3.4 billion in assets, after some corporate bonds they held fell in value and the funds were hit by a wave of investor redemptions.

Fed Allows Banks to Eliminate Limits, Fees on Monthly Withdrawals From Savings Accounts

The Federal Reserve said it was eliminating a rule that limits individuals' withdrawals from savings accounts each month without paying a fee, in an effort to ease consumers' access to cash.

American Express Says Coronavirus Pandemic Hit Volumes

Financial company American Express said the Covid-19 pandemic has weighed on cardholder spending and that it is aggressively lowering its costs.

Stock-Market Rally Fizzles in Week When All Eyes Focused on Oil

This week brought a halt, at least temporarily, to the stock market's rebound, and equities are back to their erratic selves. Here are the week's winners and losers.

When Your Fund Beats the Market, Ask: Which Market?

A Putnam Investments fund earned extra fees for beating an index that consisted of 50% bonds-even though most of the fund's assets were in stocks.

Don't Try to Prepare for the Next Black Swan. You Can't.

In the age of Covid-19, companies that amassed cash buffers and investors who insured against a market drop are looking smart. The risk is they start believing they can predict the unpredictable.

If You Need Cash Now, Don't Ignore the Tax Bill That Could Come Later

Unemployment benefits, retirement accounts and your home can provide a quick source of funds, but consider the tax effects before acting.