News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

To Help Businesses Borrow, Bank of Japan Will Pile On the Corporate Bonds

Japan's central bank said it would nearly triple its holdings of corporate debt to $186 billion to ease fundraising for coronavirus-struck companies, and it forecast a sharp contraction in the country's economy this fiscal year.

Coronavirus Weighs on Higher-Risk Munis

Though some municipal bonds have rebounded, the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is increasing strain on higher-risk borrowers and rattling some long-time investors.

The Reach for Yield Is Alive and Well

Investors are snapping up complex asset-backed securities tied to markets considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus-driven economic slump.

Deutsche Bank Says Results Will Beat Expectations, Eases Capital Targets to Face Coronavirus

The German bank said late Sunday that it will beat analyst expectations and report a first-quarter profit as higher revenue and lower expenses have helped it offset a EUR500 million charge it is taking for credit losses resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Central Bankers Must Expand Their Imaginations

Japan is usually on the frontier of monetary policy experimentation. But it seems to be out of ideas.

NAB Launches $2.23 Billion Capital Raising, Slashes Interim Divided

National Australia Bank has launched a 3.5 billion Australian dollar (US$2.23 billion) capital raising, while also slashing its interim dividend by 64% as it responds to upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors Buy Up Debt From Stronger Developing Countries

The most creditworthy developing countries have found investors willing to buy their bonds even as the coronavirus pandemic sparked a rush out of emerging markets more broadly.

Millions of Credit-Card Customers Can't Pay Their Bills. Lenders Are Bracing for Impact.

Credit-card debt kept many consumers afloat. Now that the debt bubble is bursting, lenders and borrowers alike are preparing for pain.

Bankrupt Companies Shut Out of Stimulus Money

The Small Business Administration is blocking companies in bankruptcy from receiving stimulus funds that Congress has authorized to help small businesses survive the pandemic, putting them at risk of closing permanently.

Investors Eye Fed Lending Program That Brought Rich Returns in 2009

Investors are preparing for the return of a stimulus program that produced big profits during the last financial crisis-and could reignite a debate over how much Wall Street benefits from Washington's emergency lending efforts.