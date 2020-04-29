News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

HSBC Sets Aside $3 Billion for Loan Losses as Profit Dives

The U.K.-based, Asia-focused bank said its net profit for the first quarter sank as it significantly raised provisions against losses from borrowers hit by the coronavirus.

BlackRock Unit to Increase Its Stake in U.S. Cybersecurity Company Cofense

BlackRock is investing at least $10 million, in a deal expected to be announced later today, a person familiar with the matter said.

Coronavirus Clouds Outlook for Fed Conference in Jackson Hole This Year

The coronavirus crisis may upend a nearly four-decade-long run for the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Companies Are Suspending Dividends at Fastest Pace in Years

Nearly 200 companies have cut, suspended or eliminated their dividend payments this year-the most since 2009.

Junk Bonds Bounce Back, Raising Hopes-and Concerns

A rally in corporate debt is enabling riskier companies to raise much-needed cash while fueling debate over whether investors have grown overly optimistic about the economy.

Perelman-Backed Vericast Takes Earnings Hit From Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic is eroding earnings at Vericast, the marketing and payment-services firm owned by Ron Perelman's MacAndrews & Forbes, as the company tries to manage a nearly $3 billion debt load.

UBS Profit Jumps Despite Coronavirus Disruption

Swiss lender UBS said profit rose sharply in the first quarter as its focus on lending to the world's wealthy and Swiss customers cushioned it from the blow felt by other global lenders from the coronavirus.

Wirecard Tumbles as Questions Remain After Special Audit

Shares in German electronics-payments giant Wirecard dropped more than 26% after a special audit reviewing allegations about some of its accounting practices left unanswered questions.

Santander Takes EUR1.6B Coronavirus Hit

Santander saw its profits crumble in the first quarter as the Spanish bank held back an additional EUR1.6 billion to counter the expected economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

