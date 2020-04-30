News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Powell Says More Spending Will Be Needed From Congress

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy would need additional spending from Congress and the White House to ensure that a robust recovery could take hold following a broad and deep deterioration from the coronavirus pandemic.

DBS Net Profit Falls 29%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd.'s first quarter net profit fell 29% as the bank set aside a greater portion of amount as allowances anticipating risks from the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

ANZ Net Profit Falls 51%, Defers Dividend

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. logged a 51% drop in first-half net profit due to impairment charges mostly tied to Covid-19, and delayed a decision on an interim dividend until there's more clarity on the pandemic's economic impact.

Barclays Makes Case for Unloved Universal Banking

Investment banking turned out to be a useful string in Barclays' bow during the turbulent first quarter. That might not end arguments over the British lender's strategy, though.

Mastercard's Contactless Transactions Jump More Than 40%

Mastercard's profit fell, hurt by losses on equity investments, but its revenue and adjusted profit rose more than Wall Street was expecting.

The Legal Fight Between Insurers and Businesses Is Expanding

A lawsuit filed by a human-rights nonprofit against Chubb Ltd. is the latest in a fight to get property insurers to pay coronavirus-related claims.

Developing Countries Draw Down Reserves to Shield Currencies

Emerging-market countries last month depleted their foreign-exchange reserves at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis to contain a plunge in their currencies, leaving some nations vulnerable to further shocks.

After Firing Its Bazooka, ECB Could Reload

Investors expect the European Central Bank to scale up its giant bond-buying program, possibly as soon as Thursday, as it seeks even more firepower to help support eurozone governments blunt the economic damage.

Coronavirus Complicates Deutsche Bank's Road to Recovery

It looked like Deutsche Bank was finally going to have a good year. Then the coronavirus came, forcing it to set aside money for loan losses, disrupting targets and clouding the bank's outlook.

Apollo to Invest $300 Million in Cimpress

The private-equity firm has struck an agreement with a commercial-printing company that has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.