News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Visa Posts Higher Quarterly Profit, Beating Projections

The coronavirus pandemic hit Visa's business in the March quarter, though the company posted higher quarterly profit and revenue.

Key Takeaways From Carlyle's First-Quarter Earnings

Carlyle Group reported its first-quarter earnings on Thursday and, while the firm took its hits, its private-equity losses still outperformed the public markets. During its first-quarter earnings call, Carlyle senior executives discussed the many ways in which the coronavirus pandemic had affected or stands to affect the firm, its portfolio companies and its investors.

BlackRock Names Sandra Boss New Corporate Watchdog

She joins the money manager as it has tried to build a brand as an arbiter of corporate behavior.

IRS Denies Tax Deductions Tied to Small-Business Loans

Companies that have their loans under the Paycheck Protection Program forgiven won't be able to take tax deductions for the wages and other associated expenses, the Internal Revenue Service said.

ECB Offers Cheap Loans to Banks to Stem Economic Downturn

The European Central Bank rolled out its cheapest ever loans for eurozone banks and said it would consider expanding a EUR750 billion bond-buying program, amplifying its firepower to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Reserve Expands Business Lending Program

The Main Street Lending Program, unveiled earlier this month, will now allow larger businesses to participate, and it will relax minimum-loan amounts to help more small businesses.

Tech Stocks Nearly Push Nasdaq Out of Red

As investors assess a market and economy jolted by the coronavirus pandemic, they are betting the technology stocks that drove much of the recent bull rally will lead the way to recovery.

Carlyle Posts First-Quarter Loss

Carlyle Group Inc. reported a first-quarter loss, as the coronavirus pandemic hurt the value of its investments. However, the firm's private-equity portfolio proved more resilient than the broader market.

AmEx Mistakenly Issued Card to German Under Sanctions

An American Express subsidiary mistakenly issued a prepaid card to a German engineer with alleged ties to a black market in nuclear-weapons technology, the Treasury said.

Société Générale Posts Surprise Loss as Bad-Loan Charges Surge

Société Générale said it would cut costs and rework its strategy after bad-loan charges tripled in the first quarter and stock-trading revenue was wiped out by disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.