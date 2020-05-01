Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/01/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Stocks Return to Their Winning Ways in Week of Extremes

Here is a look at the week's winners and losers. 

 
Investors Bet Oil Crash Will Weaken Middle East Currency Pegs

Managed foreign-exchange rates in the Persian Gulf have survived financial crises, oil-price crashes and military conflicts. But crude's recent drop to historic lows is tempting investors to bet against currency pegs once again. 

 
RBS Profit Halved by Virus Impact

Royal Bank of Scotland posted first quarter profits of GBP519 million, almost half of last year's figure, as impairments against bad loans soared during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Allianz Forecasts 30% Profit Drop

Allianz has withdrawn its operating profit target for 2020 in light of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and said it expects first-quarter net income to fall by around 30%. 

 
Visa Posts Higher Quarterly Profit, Beating Projections

The coronavirus pandemic hit Visa's business in the March quarter, though the company posted higher quarterly profit and revenue. 

 
Key Takeaways From Carlyle's First-Quarter Earnings

Carlyle Group reported its first-quarter earnings on Thursday and, while the firm took its hits, its private-equity losses still outperformed the public markets. During its first-quarter earnings call, Carlyle senior executives discussed the many ways in which the coronavirus pandemic had affected or stands to affect the firm, its portfolio companies and its investors. 

 
BlackRock Names Sandra Boss New Corporate Watchdog

She joins the money manager as it has tried to build a brand as an arbiter of corporate behavior. 

 
IRS Denies Tax Deductions Tied to Small-Business Loans

Companies that have their loans under the Paycheck Protection Program forgiven won't be able to take tax deductions for the wages and other associated expenses, the Internal Revenue Service said. 

 
ECB Offers Cheap Loans to Banks to Stem Economic Downturn

The European Central Bank rolled out its cheapest ever loans for eurozone banks and said it would consider expanding a EUR750 billion bond-buying program, amplifying its firepower to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Federal Reserve Expands Business Lending Program

The Main Street Lending Program, unveiled earlier this month, will now allow larger businesses to participate, and it will relax minimum-loan amounts to help more small businesses.

