Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
As Europe's Economy Founders, ECB Signals Readiness to Act

The European Central Bank intends to counter any surge in borrowing costs of eurozone governments, a senior bank official said, driving home the message that the ECB will support members such as Spain and Italy. 

 
Fannie Mae Income Drops as More Homeowners Suspend Mortgage Payments

Mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae reported a steep drop in income as it set aside more money for expected loan losses, and it projected further trouble ahead as more Americans suspend payments on their home loans. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says Central Bank's Work Isn't Yet Done

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Friday the U.S. economy could shrink by as much as 30% in the second quarter, and said the Fed will have to take further action to support the economy. 

 
Tiff Macklem Is Named as New Bank of Canada Governor

Tiff Macklem will become the Bank of Canada's next governor, a surprise choice that will see the central bank's former No. 2 official lead the institution during the biggest global economic downturn since the Great Depression. 

 
Apollo Is Latest Private-Equity Firm Hammered by Coronavirus Rout

The private-equity firm posted a first-quarter loss, becoming the third publicly traded private-equity firm to suffer financially from the pandemic. 

 
Stocks Return to Their Winning Ways in Week of Extremes

Here is a look at the week's winners and losers. 

 
Investors Bet Oil Crash Will Weaken Middle East Currency Pegs

Managed foreign-exchange rates in the Persian Gulf have survived financial crises, oil-price crashes and military conflicts. But crude's recent drop to historic lows is tempting investors to bet against currency pegs once again. 

 
RBS Profit Halved by Virus Impact

Royal Bank of Scotland posted first quarter profits of GBP519 million, almost half of last year's figure, as impairments against bad loans soared during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Allianz Forecasts 30% Profit Drop

Allianz has withdrawn its operating profit target for 2020 in light of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and said it expects first-quarter net income to fall by around 30%. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39pUber must face lawsuit claiming it stifled competition, drove out rival Sidecar
RE
04:39pEnergy Down After Exxon, Chevron Earnings -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:28pBleach boom lifts Clorox outlook after best sales growth in a decade
RE
04:25pPIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
AQ
04:19pWORLD BANK : Mouhamadou Diagne Appointed Vice President of Integrity at the World Bank Group
PU
04:18pUK ministers to start trade talks with U.S. next week - The Sun
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:09pWall Street sinks on renewed tariff threat
RE
03:59pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : Accountancy Publishes Akin Gump Article on COVID-19 Travel Restrictions' Impact on Tax Residence
PU
03:44pUPDATE #4 : Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board's Response to COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights
5APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group