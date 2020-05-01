News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

As Europe's Economy Founders, ECB Signals Readiness to Act

The European Central Bank intends to counter any surge in borrowing costs of eurozone governments, a senior bank official said, driving home the message that the ECB will support members such as Spain and Italy.

Fannie Mae Income Drops as More Homeowners Suspend Mortgage Payments

Mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae reported a steep drop in income as it set aside more money for expected loan losses, and it projected further trouble ahead as more Americans suspend payments on their home loans.

Fed's Kaplan Says Central Bank's Work Isn't Yet Done

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Friday the U.S. economy could shrink by as much as 30% in the second quarter, and said the Fed will have to take further action to support the economy.

Tiff Macklem Is Named as New Bank of Canada Governor

Tiff Macklem will become the Bank of Canada's next governor, a surprise choice that will see the central bank's former No. 2 official lead the institution during the biggest global economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Apollo Is Latest Private-Equity Firm Hammered by Coronavirus Rout

The private-equity firm posted a first-quarter loss, becoming the third publicly traded private-equity firm to suffer financially from the pandemic.

Stocks Return to Their Winning Ways in Week of Extremes

Here is a look at the week's winners and losers.

Investors Bet Oil Crash Will Weaken Middle East Currency Pegs

Managed foreign-exchange rates in the Persian Gulf have survived financial crises, oil-price crashes and military conflicts. But crude's recent drop to historic lows is tempting investors to bet against currency pegs once again.

RBS Profit Halved by Virus Impact

Royal Bank of Scotland posted first quarter profits of GBP519 million, almost half of last year's figure, as impairments against bad loans soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

Allianz Forecasts 30% Profit Drop

Allianz has withdrawn its operating profit target for 2020 in light of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and said it expects first-quarter net income to fall by around 30%.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services