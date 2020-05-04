Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/04/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Fed Won't Use Stimulus Aid to Push Libor Replacement

The Federal Reserve has scrapped plans to use a $600 billion aid program for small and midsize businesses to promote the use of its preferred replacement for the troubled London interbank offered rate. 

 
Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Jio Platforms

Private-equity firm Silver Lake struck a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms, a unit of Reliance Industries. 

 
Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Uncertainty

Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting kicked off Saturday with Warren Buffett offering reassurance that the U.S. economy will recover steadily from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Major Blue Insurer to Get Nearly $2 Billion in ACA Payouts

The Supreme Court's decision that the federal government has to make good on a now-defunct Affordable Care Act program could mean big payouts for the insurance industry, including nearly $2 billion to one insurer. 

 
Hedge Fund Elliott Management to Finance Lawsuit Against Streamer Quibi

Elliott, run by billionaire Paul Singer, will fund the suit by interactive-video company Eko and take an equity stake. 

 
IAG Warns on Final Dividend, Maintains Guidance

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. warns that it may not pay a final dividend in September because of the impact of the coronavirus, despite maintaining fiscal 2020 margin and premium guidance. 

 
Westpac Profit Dives 62%, Defers Dividend Decision

Westpac Banking logged a sharp fall in half-year earnings and deferred its interim dividend decision in the face of concerns over significant increase in bad debts due to Covid-19. 

 
As Europe's Economy Founders, ECB Signals Readiness to Act

The European Central Bank intends to counter any surge in borrowing costs of eurozone governments, a senior bank official said, driving home the message that the ECB will support members such as Spain and Italy. 

 
Fannie Mae Income Drops as More Homeowners Suspend Mortgage Payments

Mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae reported a steep drop in income as it set aside more money for expected loan losses, and it projected further trouble ahead as more Americans suspend payments on their home loans. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says Central Bank's Work Isn't Yet Done

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Friday the U.S. economy could shrink by as much as 30% in the second quarter, and said the Fed will have to take further action to support the economy.

