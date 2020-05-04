News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Even Warren Buffett Wonders If People Will Return to Offices

Berkshire Hathaway CEO discusses the future of work, the prospects of layoffs at his company and how to better support front-line workers

Small Businesses Were at a Breaking Point. Small Banks Came to the Rescue.

Small U.S. banks beat out their big-bank rivals in getting customers a piece of the Small Business Administration's emergency loan program.

ECB Survey Sees Slow Recovery, Low Inflation

The coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to a period of benign inflation in the eurozone, according to a survey of ECB forecasters, rejecting suggestions that supply-chain bottlenecks and aggressive money-printing could push up consumer prices.

Mirae Asset Calls Off $5.8 Billion Deal With China's Anbang Insurance

Mirae Asset said the deal had collapsed due to Anbang's breach of certain material obligations, including failure to "timely disclose and discharge various material encumbrances and liabilities" impairing the properties at stake.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Fed Won't Use Stimulus Aid to Push Libor Replacement

The Federal Reserve has scrapped plans to use a $600 billion aid program for small and midsize businesses to promote the use of its preferred replacement for the troubled London interbank offered rate.

Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Jio Platforms

Private-equity firm Silver Lake struck a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms, a unit of Reliance Industries.

Some Insurers Flex Balance Sheets to Help Hospitals, Doctors

With fewer claims to pay out, some health insurers are using their savings to help struggling providers secure loans, pay claims earlier and, in some cases, underwrite patients' outstanding bills.

Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Uncertainty

Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting kicked off Saturday with Warren Buffett offering reassurance that the U.S. economy will recover steadily from the coronavirus pandemic.

Major Blue Insurer to Get Nearly $2 Billion in ACA Payouts

The Supreme Court's decision that the federal government has to make good on a now-defunct Affordable Care Act program could mean big payouts for the insurance industry, including nearly $2 billion to one insurer.