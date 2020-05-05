News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann Sues SoftBank Over Failed $3 Billion Deal

WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann sued SoftBank, accusing the Japanese technology group of breaking a key provision of a deal that gave SoftBank control of the shared-office-space company.

Even Warren Buffett Wonders If People Will Return to Offices

Berkshire Hathaway CEO discusses the future of work, the prospects of layoffs at his company and how to better support front-line workers

Small Businesses Were at a Breaking Point. Small Banks Came to the Rescue.

Small U.S. banks beat out their big-bank rivals in getting customers a piece of the Small Business Administration's emergency loan program.

Presidential Tweets Drive Volatility in Interest-Rate Options

Interest-rate options markets are 60% more sensitive to tweets from President Trump than back in September, according to JPMorgan Chase analysts who launched a proprietary index tracking what drives volatility in the options contracts.

ECB Survey Sees Slow Recovery, Low Inflation

The coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to a period of benign inflation in the eurozone, according to a survey of ECB forecasters, rejecting suggestions that supply-chain bottlenecks and aggressive money-printing could push up consumer prices.

SEC Ramps Up Whistleblower Awards

The Securities and Exchange Commission has stepped up the awards it pays to whistleblowers after years of complaints that it has been slow to compensate them for the risks they take to help spot fraud.

Mirae Asset Calls Off $5.8 Billion Deal With China's Anbang Insurance

Mirae Asset said the deal had collapsed due to Anbang's breach of certain material obligations, including failure to "timely disclose and discharge various material encumbrances and liabilities" impairing the properties at stake.

Fed Won't Use Stimulus Aid to Push Libor Replacement

The Federal Reserve has scrapped plans to use a $600 billion aid program for small and midsize businesses to promote the use of its preferred replacement for the troubled London interbank offered rate.

Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Jio Platforms

Private-equity firm Silver Lake struck a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms, a unit of Reliance Industries.