News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Post-Flash Crash Fixes Bolstered Markets During Coronavirus Selloff

A decade ago, the flash crash rocked markets. What followed was a broad effort to fix the electronic systems that underpin the U.S. stock market-moves that appear to have paid off in the recent coronavirus-induced nosedive.

BNP Paribas Profit Drops as Structured-Products Business Takes Hit

BNP Paribas reported a drop in first-quarter net profit as France's largest bank set aside new provisions to prepare for a flood of customers to default on their loans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia's RBA Keeps Rates on Hold

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its official cash rate unchanged at 0.25% and reaffirmed its commitment to maintain the 3-year government bond yield at 0.25%.

WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann Sues SoftBank Over Failed $3 Billion Deal

WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann sued SoftBank, accusing the Japanese technology group of breaking a key provision of a deal that gave SoftBank control of the shared-office-space company.

Even Warren Buffett Wonders If People Will Return to Offices

Berkshire Hathaway CEO discusses the future of work, the prospects of layoffs at his company and how to better support front-line workers

Small Businesses Were at a Breaking Point. Small Banks Came to the Rescue.

Small U.S. banks beat out their big-bank rivals in getting customers a piece of the Small Business Administration's emergency loan program.

Presidential Tweets Drive Volatility in Interest-Rate Options

Interest-rate options markets are 60% more sensitive to tweets from President Trump than back in September, according to JPMorgan Chase analysts who launched a proprietary index tracking what drives volatility in the options contracts.

ECB Survey Sees Slow Recovery, Low Inflation

The coronavirus pandemic will likely lead to a period of benign inflation in the eurozone, according to a survey of ECB forecasters, rejecting suggestions that supply-chain bottlenecks and aggressive money-printing could push up consumer prices.

SEC Ramps Up Whistleblower Awards

The Securities and Exchange Commission has stepped up the awards it pays to whistleblowers after years of complaints that it has been slow to compensate them for the risks they take to help spot fraud.