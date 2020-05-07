News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Exchanges Told to Give Brokers More Say in How Stock Data Are Distributed

The nation's stock exchanges were ordered to give stockbrokers and investors greater input into how real-time stock prices are distributed.

Treasury to Increase Auction Sizes of Longer-Dated Securities

The Treasury Department said Wednesday it plans to ramp up auction sizes of longer-dated securities and will issue a new 20-year bond at an initial offering of $20 billion, much larger than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Ares Management Has 8% Drop in Value of Private-Equity Assets

In a mixed quarter, the firm got no carried interest from some of its funds, but was able to handily raise capital for others.

After Yearslong Cleanup, Italian Banks Brace for More Bad Loans

Italian banks have spent years cleaning up the bad loans on their books. The coronavirus downturn leaves them with more work to do.

Bloomberg to Pay $5 Million to Settle SEC Probe of Brokerage Practices

A subsidiary of Bloomberg LP agreed to pay $5 million to settle regulatory claims that it executed some clients' stock trades in a way inconsistent with its customer disclosures.

KKR Reports Loss of $1.28 Billion, Hurt by Market Volatility

The private-equity firm's results were hit as the coronavirus pandemic shook markets in the first three months of this year.

Fed's Barkin Says Eventually U.S. Must Address Massive Deficits

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond leader Thomas Barkin said heavy borrowing is justified for dealing with the current crisis but there must be a reckoning at some point.

With Federal Aid Uncertain, Illinois, New York's MTA Test Muni Market

Two of the country's largest municipal borrowers asked investors to buy bonds this week, a key test of the $3.8 trillion market where state and local governments turn to fund themselves.

UniCredit Swings to Loss as Provisions Soar

UniCredit reported a first quarter loss of EUR2.7 billion after the Italian bank booked provisions of EUR1.3 billion and additional one-off costs, including the writedown of its Turkish unit.

Credit Agricole Profit Beats Hopes

Credit Agricole reported a 16% drop in first quarter net profit and set aside EUR621 million to cover potential loan losses.