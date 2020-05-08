News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Turkey Blocks Foreign Banks in Attempt to Stem Currency Slide

Citigroup, BNP Paribas and UBS are blocked from processing lira transactions as Turkey's currency hits a record low against the dollar.

Europe Seeks Greater Powers to Tackle Its Money-Laundering Problem

The EU said it wants to boost the continent's power to fight money laundering following a series of scandals that have made Europe a center of financial crime.

Macquarie Group's Profit Drops, No Guidance Given

Macquarie Group, Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager, reported an 8.4% drop in annual profit as it absorbed higher credit and other impairment charges tied to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oversea-Chinese Banking 1Q Net Down 43%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.'s net profit fell 43% during the first quarter as the bank set aside more money toward allowances on worries of a potential financial and economic impact the Covid-19 pandemic could have on its customers.

Hong Kong Exchanges CEO Charles Li to Step Down

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said its longtime chief executive plans to step down by October 2021, or earlier if a successor is found before then.

Consumer Lender Sets Aside $21.7 Million For Bribery Settlement

World Acceptance Corp. says the sum represents the likely cost of resolving a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act probe.

ECB Offers to Pay Banks to Keep Credit Flowing, but Lenders Say 'No'

The European Central Bank has offered to pay eurozone banks if they keep loans flowing to eurozone businesses, but many banks-still struggling with bad loans left over from the last crisis-have turned the ECB down.

ECB Vice President Says Central Bank Is Accountable to EU

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said the bank is accountable to EU institutions and courts, rather than national laws, hitting back at a critical German court ruling this week on the ECB's bond-buying program.

Virus Brings Both Credits and Debits to PayPal and Square

Locked-down consumers are figuring out how to buy things online that they used to get in stores. The question for the digital-payments industry is how permanent that shift will be.

Thoma Bravo Targets $3 Billion for Third Discover Fund

Thoma Bravo is back in the market seeking commitments for its third fund focused on midmarket investments, despite the disruptions posed by the coronavirus pandemic.