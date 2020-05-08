News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Coronavirus Crisis Has Made Even Global Banks Local

European banking has become decidedly more local during the Covid-19 crisis. One consequence is that the dream of cross-border mergers seems more far-fetched than ever.

Thinking About Lending to Family? Check With the IRS

Yes, even loans between family members are policed by the IRS. The good news: the cost of these loans has fallen sharply this year.

ING Profit Slides on Provisions Surge

ING reported a 35% fall in first-quarter profit after its provisions to cover potential soured loans more-than tripled to EUR661 million, and the largest Dutch bank warned the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hit the economy.

Turkey Blocks Foreign Banks in Attempt to Stem Currency Slide

Citigroup, BNP Paribas and UBS are blocked from processing lira transactions as Turkey's currency hits a record low against the dollar.

Vista Equity Partners to Invest $1.50 Billion in Jio Platforms

Austin-based Vista Equity Partners will become the largest shareholder in Jio Platforms with a 2.32% stake after Reliance Industries and Facebook Inc.,

Europe Seeks Greater Powers to Tackle Its Money-Laundering Problem

The EU said it wants to boost the continent's power to fight money laundering following a series of scandals that have made Europe a center of financial crime.

Macquarie Group's Profit Drops, No Guidance Given

Macquarie Group, Australia's biggest investment bank and asset manager, reported an 8.4% drop in annual profit as it absorbed higher credit and other impairment charges tied to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oversea-Chinese Banking 1Q Net Down 43%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.'s net profit fell 43% during the first quarter as the bank set aside more money toward allowances on worries of a potential financial and economic impact the Covid-19 pandemic could have on its customers.

Hong Kong Exchanges CEO Charles Li to Step Down

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said its longtime chief executive plans to step down by October 2021, or earlier if a successor is found before then.