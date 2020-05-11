News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Carlyle, GIC Back Away From AmEx Global Business Travel Deal

Private-equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC are backing away from a deal to take a 20% stake in American Express Global Business Travel, whose revenue has plummeted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Americans Are Being Turned Away Trying to Buy Life Insurance

The driving force behind the action: a collapse in interest rates tied to the spread of the new coronavirus and an expectation from insurers that rates won't rebound significantly anytime soon.

Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing Stimulus

BlackRock is about to start buying billions of dollars in corporate bonds for the Fed, reflecting the firm's rise to financial might but also opening it to scrutiny as it steers money into companies and industries.

Despite Recent Bets, Fed Isn't Likely to Consider Negative Interest Rates

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to consider using negative interest rates to stimulate economic growth after concluding the tool's clear costs outweigh its uncertain benefits.

A Nation of Zombie Borrowers Isn't Inevitable

Governments and central banks everywhere are correct in trying to extend more credit to companies that were already loaded up.

The Mortgage Market Never Got Fixed After 2008. Now It's Breaking Again.

The coronavirus pandemic has delivered a gut punch to the economy, and the mortgage market is particularly exposed.

Coronavirus Crisis Has Made Even Global Banks Local

European banking has become decidedly more local during the Covid-19 crisis. One consequence is that the dream of cross-border mergers seems more far-fetched than ever.

Summit Partners Aims for $963 Million in New Venture Fund

Summit Partners aims to amass $963 million for its fifth venture fund, which would make it the firm's biggest investment vehicle yet focused on the strategy.

Thinking About Lending to Family? Check With the IRS.

Yes, even loans between family members are policed by the IRS. The good news: The cost of these loans has fallen sharply this year.

The Quant Taking On Climate Change

Robert Litterman was a legendary quantitative investor at Goldman Sachs. Now, as an adviser to federal regulators, he is urging action to manage the risk of global warming.