News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that starting Tuesday one of its emergency market support facilities will begin buying corporate-bond exchange-traded funds, in a notable expansion of the central bank's efforts to support the economy and financial system in the coronavirus crisis.

PNC Financial to Exit Investment in BlackRock

Regional bank PNC Financial plans to sell its stake in money management giant BlackRock in a secondary offering.

KKR Working With Coty to Take Majority Stake in Hair-Care Business

Coty said private-equity firm KKR is investing $750 million in the company amid a drop in product demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fed Survey Finds Big Deterioration in Consumer Views

Americans' outlook for the job market and personal finances suffered substantial deterioration in April, new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed.

Deutsche Bank Seeks to Bolster Capital Structure

The German lender is taking advantage of the stabilization in European debt markets to sell new bonds and boost its capital buffers.

Economists Expect Recovery Will Be More of a 'Swoosh' Than V-Shaped

Until recently, policy makers and corporate executives were hoping for a V-shaped economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic: a short, sharp collapse followed by a bounce back to previrus levels of activity. Now, many expect a "swoosh" recovery.

Never Say Never on Negative Rates

Futures markets imply the Federal Reserve will end up taking interest rates negative. Investors should be careful not to view that as an inevitability. But neither should they think it impossible.

Bank of Ireland Swings to Loss

Bank of Ireland reported a first quarter loss of EUR241 million after taking a EUR266 million virus-related impairment charge and said the economic outlook for its core markets has weakened.

China's PBOC Vows More Measures to Support Virus-Hit Economy

China's PBOC reiterated that it will continue to push for interest-rate reforms to lower funding costs for the real economy, especially small businesses

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services