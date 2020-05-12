Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:16am EDT
NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that starting Tuesday one of its emergency market support facilities will begin buying corporate-bond exchange-traded funds, in a notable expansion of the central bank's efforts to support the economy and financial system in the coronavirus crisis. 

 
PNC Financial to Exit Investment in BlackRock

Regional bank PNC Financial plans to sell its stake in money management giant BlackRock in a secondary offering. 

 
KKR Working With Coty to Take Majority Stake in Hair-Care Business

Coty said private-equity firm KKR is investing $750 million in the company amid a drop in product demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Fed Survey Finds Big Deterioration in Consumer Views

Americans' outlook for the job market and personal finances suffered substantial deterioration in April, new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed. 

 
Deutsche Bank Seeks to Bolster Capital Structure

The German lender is taking advantage of the stabilization in European debt markets to sell new bonds and boost its capital buffers. 

 
Economists Expect Recovery Will Be More of a 'Swoosh' Than V-Shaped

Until recently, policy makers and corporate executives were hoping for a V-shaped economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic: a short, sharp collapse followed by a bounce back to previrus levels of activity. Now, many expect a "swoosh" recovery. 

 
Never Say Never on Negative Rates

Futures markets imply the Federal Reserve will end up taking interest rates negative. Investors should be careful not to view that as an inevitability. But neither should they think it impossible. 

 
Bank of Ireland Swings to Loss

Bank of Ireland reported a first quarter loss of EUR241 million after taking a EUR266 million virus-related impairment charge and said the economic outlook for its core markets has weakened. 

 
China's PBOC Vows More Measures to Support Virus-Hit Economy

China's PBOC reiterated that it will continue to push for interest-rate reforms to lower funding costs for the real economy, especially small businesses 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aNew Zealand's pandemic budget sets stage for Ardern's re-election bid
RE
12:36aChina Economic Data Indicate V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely -- Update
DJ
12:23aSoutheast Asian markets skid on coronavirus resurgence fears; Singapore drops most
RE
12:20aMalaysia's March factory output falls 4.9%, worst drop in nine years
RE
12:20aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Global COVID-19 update with Andrew Cox
PU
12:17aBOJ will do 'whatever it can' to combat pandemic fallout - Kuroda
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aBOJ will do 'whatever it can' to combat pandemic fallout - Kuroda
RE
05/11MARKETS AND MARKETS : Agricultural Microbials Market worth $11.6 billion by 2025
PU
05/11China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic hits demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave, oil up
2BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : U.S. COVID-19 tests - What's out there and how well do they work?
4NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Tim Hortons Secures Tencent Investment for China Expansion
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group