News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Harker: Economy Recovery Likely to Be Uneven

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the U.S. economy's eventual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be uneven, which could cause problems for the financial system.

JPMorgan Extends Banking Services to Bitcoin Exchanges

JPMorgan Chase has taken on two well-known bitcoin exchanges, Coinbase and Gemini Trust, as banking customers, say people familiar with the matter, the first time the bank has accepted clients from the cryptocurrency industry.

Allianz Profit Drops by a Third

Allianz reported a first-quarter net profit of EUR1.4 billion, broadly in line with previous guidance, while PIMCO profits rose 19%.

Private-Equity Firms Stand to Get Direct U.S. Development Investments

A federal agency that helps finance development projects in underserved parts of the world plans to begin committing capital-not just loans-to private-equity firms later this year.

Public Pension-Fund Losses Set Record in First Quarter

The public pension plans lost a median 13.2% in the three months ended March 31, slightly more than in the fourth quarter of 2008.

Wary of Volatile U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks, Brokers Tighten Lending Rules

Interactive Brokers, an electronic brokerage firm, has told investors they might in some cases be subject to higher margin requirements, and others are following suit.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that starting Tuesday one of its emergency market support facilities will begin buying corporate-bond exchange-traded funds, in a notable expansion of the central bank's efforts to support the economy and financial system in the coronavirus crisis.

PNC Financial to Exit Investment in BlackRock

Regional bank PNC Financial plans to sell its stake in money management giant BlackRock in a secondary offering.

KKR Working With Coty to Take Majority Stake in Hair-Care Business

Coty said private-equity firm KKR is investing $750 million in the company amid a drop in product demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.