News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Federal Retirement Plan Is Told to Avoid Chinese Stocks

The Labor Department is pressuring the overseer of the federal government's $594 billion Thrift Savings Plan, the nation's largest 401(k)-type plan, to cancel a plan that would allow investment in Chinese stocks. 

 
China's Leverage Ratio Increased Substantially in 1st Quarter: PBOC

China's overall leverage ratio increased substantially in the first quarter as Beijing eased monetary policy to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's central bank said. 

 
Fed's Harker: Economy Recovery Likely to Be Uneven

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the U.S. economy's eventual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be uneven, which could cause problems for the financial system. 

 
Commonwealth Bank to Sell Stake in Wealth Management Arm to KKR

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell a majority stake in its wealth management arm to global investment firm KKR & Co. and will set aside US$969 million to address future impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Telegram Ends Cryptocurrency Project After Regulatory Roadblocks

Telegram Group is giving up on its Telegram Open Network cryptocurrency project following a battle with U.S. regulators, Pavel Durov, founder and chief executive of the messaging company, wrote in a blog post. 

 
RBNZ Stands Pat on Rate, Doubles Bond Purchases

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its cash rate unchanged and said it would double purchases of government bonds, aiming to keep market interest rates low as state borrowing swells to counter a severe economic downturn. 

 
Bond ETFs Climb as the Fed Kicks Off Historic Purchase Program

U.S. corporate bond exchange-traded funds rose after the Federal Reserve said it would begin purchases of the securities as part of its package of measures to support functioning of credit markets through the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
JPMorgan Extends Banking Services to Bitcoin Exchanges

JPMorgan Chase has taken on two well-known bitcoin exchanges, Coinbase and Gemini Trust, as banking customers, say people familiar with the matter, the first time the bank has accepted clients from the cryptocurrency industry. 

 
Allianz Profit Drops by a Third

Allianz reported a first-quarter net profit of EUR1.4 billion, broadly in line with previous guidance, while PIMCO profits rose 19%. 

 
Private-Equity Firms Stand to Get Direct U.S. Development Investments

A federal agency that helps finance development projects in underserved parts of the world plans to begin committing capital-not just loans-to private-equity firms later this year.

