News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Deutsche Bank Targets $217 Billion in ESG Financing

The German bank said it will increase the sustainability-linked loans it issues and the amount of sustainable investments it manages to over 200 billion euros ($216.7 billion) by 2025.

Bank Resurrected During Financial Crisis Takes Fresh Hits From Coronavirus and Oil

Dutch bank ABN Amro said massive losses in oil and derivatives trading pushed it into a loss in the most recent quarter.

Consumers Seeking Debt Relief Face Jammed Phone Lines, Overwhelmed Lenders

Millions of Americans have asked for a break on their debt payments to weather the coronavirus shutdown. Their lenders are having a hard time keeping up.

What's Good for Investment Banks Isn't Necessarily Good for Investment Bankers

Investment banks had an excellent first quarter. Investment bankers weren't so lucky. Revenues at the largest U.S. and European investment banks rose 12% over the year but the extra profits couldn't stop the number of jobs for front-office investment bankers from shrinking.

ABN AMRO Swings to Loss

ABN AMRO reported a first quarter net loss of EUR395 million after the Dutch bank booked impairment charges of EUR1.11 billion due to Covid-19, weak oil prices and market developments.

Federal Retirement Plan Is Told to Avoid Chinese Stocks

The Labor Department is pressuring the overseer of the federal government's $594 billion Thrift Savings Plan, the nation's largest 401(k)-type plan, to cancel a plan that would allow investment in Chinese stocks.

China's Leverage Ratio Increased Substantially in 1st Quarter: PBOC

China's overall leverage ratio increased substantially in the first quarter as Beijing eased monetary policy to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's central bank said.

Fed's Harker: Economy Recovery Likely to Be Uneven

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the U.S. economy's eventual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be uneven, which could cause problems for the financial system.

Commonwealth Bank to Sell Stake in Wealth Management Arm to KKR

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell a majority stake in its wealth management arm to global investment firm KKR & Co. and will set aside US$969 million to address future impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.