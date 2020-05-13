Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Deutsche Bank Targets $217 Billion in ESG Financing

The German bank said it will increase the sustainability-linked loans it issues and the amount of sustainable investments it manages to over 200 billion euros ($216.7 billion) by 2025. 

 
Bank Resurrected During Financial Crisis Takes Fresh Hits From Coronavirus and Oil

Dutch bank ABN Amro said massive losses in oil and derivatives trading pushed it into a loss in the most recent quarter. 

 
Consumers Seeking Debt Relief Face Jammed Phone Lines, Overwhelmed Lenders

Millions of Americans have asked for a break on their debt payments to weather the coronavirus shutdown. Their lenders are having a hard time keeping up. 

 
What's Good for Investment Banks Isn't Necessarily Good for Investment Bankers

Investment banks had an excellent first quarter. Investment bankers weren't so lucky. Revenues at the largest U.S. and European investment banks rose 12% over the year but the extra profits couldn't stop the number of jobs for front-office investment bankers from shrinking. 

 
ABN AMRO Swings to Loss

ABN AMRO reported a first quarter net loss of EUR395 million after the Dutch bank booked impairment charges of EUR1.11 billion due to Covid-19, weak oil prices and market developments. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Federal Retirement Plan Is Told to Avoid Chinese Stocks

The Labor Department is pressuring the overseer of the federal government's $594 billion Thrift Savings Plan, the nation's largest 401(k)-type plan, to cancel a plan that would allow investment in Chinese stocks. 

 
China's Leverage Ratio Increased Substantially in 1st Quarter: PBOC

China's overall leverage ratio increased substantially in the first quarter as Beijing eased monetary policy to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's central bank said. 

 
Fed's Harker: Economy Recovery Likely to Be Uneven

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the U.S. economy's eventual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be uneven, which could cause problems for the financial system. 

 
Commonwealth Bank to Sell Stake in Wealth Management Arm to KKR

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell a majority stake in its wealth management arm to global investment firm KKR & Co. and will set aside US$969 million to address future impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48aOil slips more than 1% despite surprise U.S. crude stock drawdown
RE
11:46aOil slips more than 1% despite surprise U.S. crude stock drawdown
RE
11:39aWSJ SURVEY : Coronavirus to Cause 17% Unemployment in June -- Update
DJ
11:37aU.S. producer prices record largest drop since 2009 as coronavirus suppresses demand
RE
11:34aEXCLUSIVE : Europe nears crisis plan for public stakes in key companies - sources
RE
11:30aOccupational Employment and Wages in Battle Creek — May 2019
PU
11:30aOccupational Employment and Wages in Bay City — May 2019
PU
11:30aOccupational Employment and Wages in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — May 2019
PU
11:30aOccupational Employment and Wages in Flint — May 2019
PU
11:30aOccupational Employment and Wages in Carson City — May 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
4Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group