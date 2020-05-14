News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Prudential Upbeat Despite Asia Sales Slide

Prudential said it's confident of long-term growth despite reporting a 24% fall in its Asian sales in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Fed Sends Fresh Rebuke to Deutsche Bank

The Federal Reserve's move, over the German lender's money-laundering controls, comes as Deutsche Bank tries to prove to investors and regulators that it is cleaning up its act under an overhaul that started last year.

Tikehau May Extend U.S. Growth Push With Star America Deal

Tikehau Capital, a Paris-based investment firm with roughly $27.5 billion in assets, is in exclusive talks to acquire Star America Infrastructure Partners to expand its presence in the U.S. infrastructure sector.

Stellex Targets $1.25 Billion for Second Buyout Fund

Midmarket-focused Stellex Capital Management aims to more than double its investment assets by raising more than $1 billion for its second flagship vehicle.

Investment Giants Want Exchanges to Enforce Labeling System for ETFs

BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors and some other large money managers are asking exchanges to enforce a more narrow definition of exchange-traded funds.

Transcript: Q&A With the Richmond Fed's Thomas Barkin

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin was interviewed by Michael S. Derby of The Wall Street Journal and discussed what he thinks needs to happen to get the economy back on track,

Federal Reserve Revision Could Help Clear CLO Logjam

Changes by the Federal Reserve to its TALF relief program for asset-backed debt markets could unclog a logjam in Wall Street's pipeline of collateralized loan obligations.

Houlihan Lokey Sees Restructuring Work Jump During Pandemic

Houlihan Lokey Inc. restructuring bankers are being hired at nearly double the rate they had been in the months before the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Scott Beiser said during the firm's fourth-quarter earnings call.

Deutsche Bank Targets $217 Billion in ESG Financing

The German bank said it will increase the sustainability-linked loans it issues and the amount of sustainable investments it manages to over 200 billion euros ($216.7 billion) by 2025.

Bank Resurrected During Crisis Takes Fresh Hits

Dutch bank ABN Amro said massive losses in oil and derivatives trading pushed it into a loss in the most recent quarter.