Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Prudential Upbeat Despite Asia Sales Slide

Prudential said it's confident of long-term growth despite reporting a 24% fall in its Asian sales in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus. 

 
Fed Sends Fresh Rebuke to Deutsche Bank

The Federal Reserve's move, over the German lender's money-laundering controls, comes as Deutsche Bank tries to prove to investors and regulators that it is cleaning up its act under an overhaul that started last year. 

 
Tikehau May Extend U.S. Growth Push With Star America Deal

Tikehau Capital, a Paris-based investment firm with roughly $27.5 billion in assets, is in exclusive talks to acquire Star America Infrastructure Partners to expand its presence in the U.S. infrastructure sector. 

 
Stellex Targets $1.25 Billion for Second Buyout Fund

Midmarket-focused Stellex Capital Management aims to more than double its investment assets by raising more than $1 billion for its second flagship vehicle. 

 
Investment Giants Want Exchanges to Enforce Labeling System for ETFs

BlackRock, State Street Global Advisors and some other large money managers are asking exchanges to enforce a more narrow definition of exchange-traded funds. 

 
Transcript: Q&A With the Richmond Fed's Thomas Barkin

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin was interviewed by Michael S. Derby of The Wall Street Journal and discussed what he thinks needs to happen to get the economy back on track, 

 
Federal Reserve Revision Could Help Clear CLO Logjam

Changes by the Federal Reserve to its TALF relief program for asset-backed debt markets could unclog a logjam in Wall Street's pipeline of collateralized loan obligations. 

 
Houlihan Lokey Sees Restructuring Work Jump During Pandemic

Houlihan Lokey Inc. restructuring bankers are being hired at nearly double the rate they had been in the months before the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Scott Beiser said during the firm's fourth-quarter earnings call. 

 
Deutsche Bank Targets $217 Billion in ESG Financing

The German bank said it will increase the sustainability-linked loans it issues and the amount of sustainable investments it manages to over 200 billion euros ($216.7 billion) by 2025. 

 
Bank Resurrected During Crisis Takes Fresh Hits

Dutch bank ABN Amro said massive losses in oil and derivatives trading pushed it into a loss in the most recent quarter.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aBLOG : Companies trading internationally strongly affected by COVID-19: Evidence from Benin
PU
07:30aFEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK : Putting the Current Oil Price Collapse into Historical Perspective
PU
07:23aSouth Africa's MTN sticks to medium-term forecast as earnings rise
RE
07:20aEUROPEAN DEFENCE : fighting COVID-19, preparing for the future
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aDeutsche Bank weighs sale of online bank Norisbank - source
RE
07:12aUber offer for Grubhub fans worries over delivery fees charged to restaurants
RE
07:11aDollar nears three-week highs on Fed comments as data eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remd..
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group