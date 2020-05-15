News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Who's on The Hook for Skipped Mortgage Payments?

Millions of Americans now have the right to postpone mortgage payments. That's a big deal for the complex ecosystem behind home loans.

The Stock Market Is Finally Beginning to Accept Reality

The possibility of a 'V-shaped recovery' is looking more remote, but not every stock this week was a loser.

Westpac Makes Admissions to Austrac Claims

Westpac Banking Corp admitted that it failed to report international fund transfers to Australia's financial-intelligence agency, Austrac, and associated tracing failures.

New York Stock Exchange to Reopen Trading Floor

The exchange will reopen its iconic trading floor later this month, two months after the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure.

China's PBOC Injects $14.1 Billion Into Banking System

China's central bank injected $14.1 billion liquidity into the banking system via its medium-term lending facility in a bid at encouraging more lending as the latest economic data point to a weak recovery.

RBNZ Has Tools Besides Negative Rate, FM Says

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has other tools it can use to foster economic recovery from the pandemic shock before considering a negative cash rate, the finance minister said Friday.

Bank of Canada Says Financial System Still Resilient Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Canada's financial system is in a good position to manage the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, in part due to government and central bank interventions, the Bank of Canada said.

Why Big Investors Aren't Betting It All on a Coronavirus Cure

Hedge funds and venture-capital firms are growing more confident researchers will develop effective drugs to fight the pandemic. But successful efforts might not result in big profits for shareholders, the investors argue.

Negative U.S. Interest Rates? Don't Bet On It

Federal-funds futures, which traders use to bet on the course of monetary policy, continued to show a chance of negative interest rates by April 2021, even after officials said the central bank isn't considering cutting rates below zero.

Trump May Push for Chinese Firms to Follow U.S. Accounting Rules for Stock Listings

President Trump said he was considering whether to require Chinese companies to follow U.S. accounting rules to be listed on U.S. stock exchanges, though he expressed concern that such a move could prompt companies to take their listings elsewhere