News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

The Fed's Big Challenge: Lending Directly to Businesses

The Federal Reserve is preparing to lend directly to middle-market businesses, filling a hole left by the government's economic-crisis relief efforts, and it is shaping up to be one of the trickiest things it has ever done.

Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma to Leave SoftBank's Board

Another confidant of SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is stepping down as the technology investment company faces losses.

Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Buys Stakes in Facebook, Boeing, Disney

In the coronavirus pandemic's financial fallout, Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund has emerged as one of the world's biggest bargain hunters, taking minority stakes worth billions of dollars in America corporations.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Dumps Goldman Sachs Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway slashed the bulk of its holdings in Goldman Sachs during the first quarter, the conglomerate said in a securities filing, reflecting a coda of sorts to an investment born of the financial crisis.

Blackstone's Gavilan Resources Files for Bankruptcy

Gavilan Resources, an oil and gas company formed by buyout firm Blackstone Group, has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of the collapse in energy prices and a long-running commercial dispute with a rival Texas shale driller.

Hedge Fund Wins Postponement of Quorum Bankruptcy Exit

Mudrick Capital Management won a three-week delay in the bankruptcy-exit plans of Quorum Health, with a judge mentioning the hospital operator's "potential lack of candor" about how much it received in government funds.

When Failure Is an Option: A Trading Tactic Soaks Investors

Who doesn't love getting to YES? Turns out some UBS clients have regrets about the firm's Yield Enhancement Strategy.

How French Banks Lost Big in the Complex World of Structured Finance

Structured products had been big money earners for BNP Paribas and Société Générale. But the banks have been among Europe's worst-hit financial stocks this year.

Pandemic Insurance for Poor Countries Pays Out $195.8 Million

A novel pandemic bond is paying out, delivering money for Covid-19 health care in some of the world's poorest countries and providing lessons that big investors will scrutinize for future iterations of the security.

Japan's Juicy Bank Dividends Defy a Perfect Storm of Profit Pressure

For years Japan's major banks roamed overseas for returns, a strategy that has suffered this year. Their generous dividends remain, but they are the last point of attraction for the stocks.