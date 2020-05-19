News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Sony to Acquire Full Control of Financial Unit for $3.7 Billion

Though little known outside Japan, Sony Financial Holdings is a significant presence in Sony's home country, offering life insurance, auto insurance and banking products such as foreign-currency accounts.

Santander Settles Predatory Auto-Lending Claims for $550 Million

The bank's deal with nearly three dozen states addresses charges it engaged in predatory auto lending to borrowers with low incomes and subprime credit scores.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Premature Reopening of Economy Carries Risk

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren cast a cautious eye at attempts to restart the economy amid the unresolved coronavirus crisis, while also reaffirming the central bank's desire to do what it takes to offset the pandemic's impact.

Coronavirus Shutdowns Wreak Devastating Toll on Poorest Nations, World Bank Chief Says

The coronavirus pandemic is causing a humanitarian emergency in the world's poorest countries, and it won't likely end until rich nations are able to safely reopen their economies, the head of the World Bank said.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Three Former KPMG Auditors Agree to Suspensions Over Test Cheating

Three former partners at KPMG agreed to temporary suspensions from public accounting roles over cheating on training exams, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

RBNZ Official Says Negative Rates Have Undeserved 'Bad Rap'

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is considering unconventional tools such as a negative cash rate because the coronavirus pandemic has created high uncertainty and skewed economic risks to the downside, Assistant Gov. Christian Hawkesby said.

Australian Banks Face Rising Risk as Deferral Deadline Looms

Australia's banks extended a helping hand to borrowers by allowing deferrals of home-loan repayments during the coronavirus crisis. Now, investors are worrying over what happens when October rolls around and the support measure is withdrawn.

Coronavirus Stalls Advent's $1.9 Billion Buyout of Forescout

The take-private deal struck in early February is the latest to be thrown into question by the pandemic.

U.S. Charges Iranian Company and Executives With Sanctions Violations

The U.S. charged an Iranian online financial services company and two of its senior executives with violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, U.S. prosecutors said.