News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Senate Bill Could Force Chinese Companies to Drop U.S. Listings

Chinese companies could be forced to give up their listings on American stock exchanges under legislation approved unanimously by the Senate, aimed at addressing longstanding investor-protection concerns.

Fed Discussed Plans to Provide More Economic Support

Federal Reserve officials began contemplating last month how to communicate their plans to keep interest rates near zero and to purchase Treasury securities to spur a stronger economic recovery.

Fannie, Freddie Should Hold $240 Billion in Capital After Return to Private Hands, FHFA Says

A top federal regulator said that mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should hold $240 billion in capital after they are returned to private ownership.

BlackRock Softens Stance in Argentina Restructuring Talks

BlackRock is proposing that a key group of Argentina's creditors accept greater losses in a restructuring ahead of a potential default on the country's sovereign debt later this week.

Morgan Stanley to Launch Canada Wealth Management - Barrons.com

The U.S. wirehouse plans to offer a full range of wealth management services north of the border via a partisanship with Toronto-based Canaccord Genuity.

Millions of Americans Skip Credit-Card and Car Payments

As coronavirus cases surged in the U.S. and businesses shut down, millions of people told their lenders they wouldn't be able to pay their bills.

U.K. Government Sells Bonds at Negative Yield for First Time

The U.K. issued its first bond with a negative yield as investors prepared for the possibility that Britain joins other European countries in having negative interest rates.

Turkish Banks' Big Foreign Debts Worry Investors

Turkey's economy, under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, has a major vulnerability: its local banks' foreign debt.

Behind Bond Market's Stall, Investors See Hard Times Ahead

Yields on U.S. government bonds have stalled near all-time lows, a sign that investors are anticipating a painful economic recovery and years of aggressive monetary stimulus.

The Hot Wealth Tech: Humans

With trading commissions and interest rates close to zero, the wealth-management industry has a way to help offset those pressures: working with independent advisers.