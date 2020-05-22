Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Latest News 
All News

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Pandemic Poses Most Serious Threat to Fed's Goals 'In Our Lifetimes,' Clarida Says

The coronavirus pandemic poses the most serious threat 'in our lifetimes' to the Fed's goals of maintaining strong employment and stable prices, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Thursday. 

 
Fed's Williams Optimistic for a Rebound, But Uncertain on Pace

New York Fed leader John Williams said it is unclear when the U.S. economy will fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the central bank will do all it can to help the country navigate the crisis. 

 
Bank of Japan Unveils New Funding for Banks

The Bank of Japan introduced new funding for banks that it estimated would reach $280 billion to help them make loans to companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
KKR to Invest $1.5 Billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has agreed to invest $1.50 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other big U.S. firms that want a slice of the Indian telecommunications and technology giant. 

 
S&P Fired Employee Who Discussed Ratings With Senate Staff

A wrongful-termination complaint claims retaliation for discussing a taboo topic. The firm says the employee violated policy. 

 
Europe's Recovery Imperiled by Banks Too Scared to Lend

The ECB is offering banks trillions of euros in ultracheap money to keep European businesses afloat with loans to fight the effects of coronavirus. Governments are further sweetening the deal. But evidence is mounting that the effort is stuttering. 

 
Judge Tosses Visium's Lawsuit Against Portfolio Manager's Widow

Visium Asset Management was seeking more than $100 million it paid to one of the hedge fund's money managers. The judge dismissed the lawsuit on statute of limitation grounds. 

 
Wishful Thinking Makes This a Tough Market to Beat

Investors are just as prone to wishful thinking as anyone else, but this week's wild stock swings showed that even unwarranted hope can be applied entirely rationally. 

 
Coronavirus Shutdown Casts Doubt on Value of Exchange Trading Floors

Investors won't necessarily benefit when the New York Stock Exchange and other market operators welcome traders back to their closed floors, new research suggests. 

 
Impairments Sink Generali Profit

Generali Generali vowed to slash costs to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to hit its bottom line this year after impairments related to the virus led to an 85% drop in first-quarter profit.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -2.98% 11.895 Delayed Quote.-35.34%
FACEBOOK 0.64% 231.45 Delayed Quote.12.76%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.52% 26.55 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
