News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Chinese Developers Drag Asia's Junk-Bond Market Out of the Doldrums

Asia's junk-bond market is slowly coming back to life, with Chinese property developers at the forefront of the recovery.

SEC Charges Hollywood Film Executive With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed fraud charges against a Hollywood movie executive for stealing money from a BlackRock fund.

Payment Companies Increase Efforts to Combat Coronavirus-Related Frauds

Compliance teams at companies such as PayPal Holdings Inc. and Western Union Co. have been closely monitoring early indicators of fraudulent activities and incorporating them into their investigation processes.

Falcon Nears Target for Sixth Credit Fund

Falcon Investment Advisors is approaching the fundraising target for its sixth credit fund, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CVC Capital Backs Rugby League to Expand Pro Sports Portfolio

London-based CVC invested GBP116 million ($141 million) in the PRO14 league, according to a person familiar with the matter. That would give the rugby union a value of roughly GBP415 million.

Life Insurers Face Future Rate Pain

The coronavirus may pose a bigger challenge to life insurers through markets rather than mortality.

Jason Chandler: At UBS, 'Quality, Not Quantity' - Barrons.com

The U.S. wealth management chief tells Barron's Advisor about the firm's push for more ultra-high-net-worth business, its preparations for Regulation Best Interest, and more.

Bank of Japan Shows 'Whatever It Takes' Attitude With $700 Billion Coronavirus Plan

The Bank of Japan bolstered its support for business financing to about $700 billion, paralleling the Federal Reserve in expanding the central banking tool kit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lovell Minnick Adds 4 Financial Services Experts to Advisory Council

The additions bring the total number of council members to 11.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services