News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC Fines Ares $1 Million for Compliance Failures

Ares Management has agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations that it bought stock in one of its portfolio companies while an Ares employee sat on that company's board and had access to inside information.

Justice Department Closes Insider-Trading Probes Into Three Senators

The inquiries had focused on stocks trades made shortly before the coronavirus market turmoil, but a related investigation into Sen. Richard Burr (R., N.C.) is continuing, according to people familiar with the matter.

RBNZ Says New Zealand Mortgage Rates Can Fall Further

Mortgage rates in New Zealand still have room to fall, the central bank governor said Wednesday, after trading banks lowered home-loan interest rates to well below 3.0%.

U.S. Treasury Yields Rise as Economies Reopen

U.S. government-bond yields climbed, lifted by investors' optimism over resumed economic activity around the world. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose toward the high end of its recent range.

U.S. Moves to Audit Chinese Firms. Market Frets Over What Comes Next.

Chinese companies raised billions of dollars by listing their shares on U.S. stock exchanges while avoiding the accounting-quality checks that other public firms get. But economic tensions have pushed a financial-markets issue into the political mainstream.

As Its Economy Slows, China Embraces a Weaker Currency

China set a reference rate for the yuan at its weakest point in 12 years, a signal that Beijing sees the benefits of a weaker currency as it grapples with an economic slowdown and rising tensions with Washington.

Wirecard Delays Results Again

Wirecard said publication of its results for 2019 would be postponed for the third time as not all audit procedures have been completed.

Life Insurers Face Future Rate Pain

The coronavirus may pose a bigger challenge to life insurers through markets rather than mortality.

Bank of Canada Chief Says Significant Stimulus Needed

The Bank of Canada anticipates providing the economy with sizable stimulus for the foreseeable future to help the country rebuild from the damage caused by the pandemic, Governor Stephen Poloz said.

Mortgage Credit Tightens, Creating Drag on Any Economic Recovery

Housing is often the most immediate way the Federal Reserve transmits lower interest rates to the economy, as homeowners refinance to free up cash and as home buying spurs construction and spending. But the downturn and prepandemic regulations are making lenders skittish.