News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Federal Reserve Ramps Up Deliberations on Asset Purchases, Rate Guidance

Fed officials head into their next policy meeting deliberating how to assist an economy in a deeper hole than it faced after the 2008 financial crisis at a time when their tools might have less zip. 

 
Is Inflation Dead? Some Investors Bet It Could Roar Back

Investors are pouring money into gold as a hedge against inflation on concerns that central banks' and governments' stimulus measures will lead to a surge in prices. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
House Passes Bill Loosening Rules on PPP Small-Business Loans

The bipartisan measure would ease requirements on hundreds of billions of dollars in loans issued under Paycheck Protection Program to aid employers struggling to stay open during the pandemic. 

 
Turkey Borrowed Foreign Currency as Lira Tumbled

Turkey's central bank ramped up foreign-currency borrowing from local banks to a record high last month, as it moved to reverse a steep fall in the local currency. 

 
Ill-Timed Health-Care Buyouts Bruise KKR and Blackstone

Envision Healthcare and TeamHealth have faced a litany of problems since KKR and Blackstone acquired the physician-staffing companies in 2018 and 2017, respectively. The coronavirus crisis is their latest challenge. 

 
Weakening of Foreign Currencies Opens Up Hedging Options

Companies are seeing a hedging opportunity as several currencies have weakened against the U.S. dollar over the past few months. 

 
Rocket Internet Posts Loss as Expected

Rocket Internet reported a first quarter net loss in line with its May 11 forecast, as market disruption from the coronavirus pandemic hit valuations of companies in its portfolio. 

 
Franklin Templeton Employee Firing Reflects Emphasis on Diversity

The firing of a Franklin Templeton employee accused of launching a racist tirade against an African-American man in New York City reflects the new corporate emphasis on diversity and inclusion practices, with the goal of becoming more attractive employers, observers said. 

 
Bank of Korea Cuts Rate to Record Low

South Korea's central bank cut its base rate to a record low on Thursday, adding further stimulus as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to drag growth to its lowest in more than two decades.

