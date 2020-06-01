Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/01/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Slow Economic Recovery Could Squeeze Smaller Lenders

A slow economic recovery could test the strength of nonbank lenders, forcing many to raise capital if the businesses that have borrowed from them struggle to recover or shut down after the lockdown enforced during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Saudi Foreign Reserves Drop in April on Wealth-Fund Transfer

Saudi Arabia's foreign reserves fell as the kingdom kept its peg with the U.S. dollar steady while transferring a chunk to its sovereign-wealth fund to bet on stocks beaten down by the pandemic. 

 
Avista Capital Backs Consumer Health-Care Company in $336 Million Deal

Private-equity firm Avista Capital Partners is buying a stake in Vision Healthcare in a deal that values the direct-to-consumer health-care products company at around EUR305 million ($336 million). 

 
This ETF Booms as Investors Bet on Airlines

Investors betting on the recovery of the global airline industry have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a previously small exchange-traded fund over the past three months. 

 
Fed Discloses Holdings of $1.3 Billion in ETFs

The Federal Reserve's first $1.3 billion of purchases of exchange-traded funds that invest in corporate bonds show that funds that focus on buying non-investment grade debt accounted for around one sixth of the central bank's ETF purchases. 

 
Canada's Banks Take Earnings Hit from Loss Provisions

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank Group and Bank of Montreal set aside billions of dollars during their second quarters to guard against defaults by their borrowers. The question now looming for the rest of the year: how much will they need? 

 
Is Inflation Dead? Some Investors Bet It Could Roar Back

Investors are pouring money into gold as a hedge against inflation on concerns that central banks' and governments' stimulus measures will lead to a surge in prices. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
House Passes Bill Loosening Rules on PPP Small-Business Loans

The bipartisan measure would ease requirements on hundreds of billions of dollars in loans issued under Paycheck Protection Program to aid employers struggling to stay open during the pandemic. 

 
Turkey Borrowed Foreign Currency as Lira Tumbled

Turkey's central bank ramped up foreign-currency borrowing from local banks to a record high last month, as it moved to reverse a steep fall in the local currency.

