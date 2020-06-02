Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/02/2020 | 12:17am EDT
China's PBOC to Buy Loans From Regional Lenders to Spur Lending

China's central bank said it would buy loans from regional lenders and conduct interest-rate swaps to encourage banks to step up lending and extend loan repayment deadlines for small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Singapore Exchange to Launch 10 Single Stock Futures Contracts

Singapore Exchange Ltd. said it will launch 10 single stock futures contracts on June 15 in response to "growing client demand for a broader suite of Singapore-linked equities and futures." 

 
ANZ Sells NZ Asset Finance Business to Shinsei Bank

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its New Zealand asset finance business, UDC Finance, to Shinsei Bank Ltd., as the Australian bank continues with plans to streamline its operations. 

 
'Bankrupt in Just Two Weeks'-Individual Investors Get Burned by Collapse of Complex Securities

Seeking high returns, they poured savings into leveraged exchange-traded notes. One adviser called it "investing on steroids." The coronavirus downturn made some of the securities nearly worthless. 

 
Buffett-Backed Italian Insurer Is Told to Boost Capital

Cattolica, a Berkshire Hathaway-backed Italian insurance company, was told by the local regulator to boost its capital, a sign authorities are prepared to press the industry to protect itself from the impact of the coronavirus. 

 
Dollar Slides as Investors Regain Confidence in Global Economy

Investors have sold the dollar and begun buying riskier currencies on optimism about an economic recovery as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. 

 
Companies Lock In Low Rates for Future Debt

As finance chiefs and treasurers struggle to project an outlook for the coming quarter in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, being able to quantify the cost of borrowing in the coming years can guide them as they look at their companies' debt-maturity schedule. 

 
Supreme Court Extends Hunt for $3 Billion in Offshore Madoff Cash

The justices extended the global hunt for tainted cash from Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, refusing to shield European banks and other foreign investors from having to return roughly $3 billion they collected before his 2008 arrest. 

 
Coronavirus Prods the U.K. to Consider the Once-Unthinkable: Negative Rates

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is whittling away the Bank of England's long-held aversion to subzero rates, in the latest example of how the scale of the Covid-19 crisis is pushing central banks and governments deep into new policy territory. 

 
Short the Target: The Specialist Funds Betting M&A Deals Won't Close

Funds that focus on deals are changing the way they typically position themselves, as coronavirus uncertainty hits the chances of M&A deals closing.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 0.89% 18.05 End-of-day quote.-26.72%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.09% 275600 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED -4.55% 2.1 End-of-day quote.-40.85%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED 0.00% 1375 End-of-day quote.-17.91%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 1.69% 8.42 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
