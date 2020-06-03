Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
HSBC Throws Support Behind China on Hong Kong Security Law

A top HSBC executive signed a petition supporting China's move to impose security legislation on Hong Kong, putting the bank squarely on the side of Beijing in the fight over the future of the territory. 

 
Davos Meeting Going Ahead Next Year, Says World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum will go ahead with its annual meeting of corporate and policy-making heavyweights in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in January, billing the gathering as an opportunity to examine the impact of the new coronavirus on the world's economies and societies. 

 
Actis Sees Investors 'Doubling Down' on ESG After Pandemic

More investors may look for the environmental, social and governance aspects of investments, particularly in emerging markets, Actis's Shami Nissan says. 

 
Lockdown Winners and Losers Shouldn't Both Be Rallying

The stock market is sending a contradictory signal about the global economy. Bulls ought to be wary. 

 
Investors Channel Over $150 Billion Into Coronavirus Bonds

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a new class of bonds, paving the way for fund managers to springboard from socially responsible investing to putting money toward the health crisis. 

 
Fed Promised to Buy Bonds but Is Finding Few Takers

The central bank thawed credit markets in March by promising a whatever-it-takes program to buy corporate bonds. Ten weeks later, the Fed has yet to buy a single bond. 

 
The Nearly Nihilistic Market Rally

It may seem like the market cares about none of the tumultuous events in the world. Right now, it cares about one thing, to the exclusion of almost everything else. 

 
How Payday Lenders Target Consumers Hurt by Coronavirus

Lenders that target struggling borrowers for loans with triple-digit interest rates have overcome yearslong efforts to restrict their lending and are pitching their products to consumers in need of cash during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
AXA Slashes Dividend

AXA will halve its dividend for 2019 and said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to deal a roughly EUR1.5 billion blow to its earnings for this year. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 10.37% 19.046 Real-time Quote.-31.28%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 4.42% 401.8 Delayed Quote.-34.99%
