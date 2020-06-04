Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 12:17am EDT
Wall Street Firm Will Pay Junior Bankers Not to Work

Evercore Partners is offering to pay incoming junior bankers up to $25,000 to delay starting their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
HSBC Throws Support Behind China on Hong Kong Security Law

A top HSBC executive signed a petition supporting China's move to impose security legislation on Hong Kong, putting the bank squarely on the side of Beijing in the fight over the future of the territory. 

 
Westpac Says Money Laundering Breaches Due to Technology, Human Error

Westpac Banking said millions of breaches of anti-money-laundering finance laws were caused by technology shortcomings and human mistakes, but an internal investigation had not found intentional wrongdoing by any of its staff. 

 
U.S. Labor Department Allows Private Equity in 401(k) Plans

Americans saving for retirement could soon find it easier to invest in private-equity funds, as the Labor Department on Wednesday approved including the asset class in defined-contribution plans like 401(k)s. 

 
Fed Expands Municipal-Lending Facility to More Localities

The Federal Reserve said it would again broaden the number of local governments eligible for a new lending program as Illinois announced it would be the first borrower to access the facility. 

 
Davos Meeting Going Ahead Next Year, Says World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum will go ahead with its annual meeting of corporate and policy-making heavyweights in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in January, billing the gathering as an opportunity to examine the impact of the new coronavirus on the world's economies and societies. 

 
Actis Sees Investors 'Doubling Down' on ESG After Pandemic

More investors may look for the environmental, social and governance aspects of investments, particularly in emerging markets, Actis's Shami Nissan says. 

 
Lockdown Winners and Losers Shouldn't Both Be Rallying

The stock market is sending a contradictory signal about the global economy. Bulls ought to be wary. 

 
Investors Channel Over $150 Billion Into Coronavirus Bonds

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a new class of bonds, paving the way for fund managers to springboard from socially responsible investing to putting money toward the health crisis. 

 
Fed Promised to Buy Bonds but Is Finding Few Takers

The central bank thawed credit markets in March by promising a whatever-it-takes program to buy corporate bonds. Ten weeks later, the Fed has yet to buy a single bond.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERCORE INC. 6.53% 61.79 Delayed Quote.-17.35%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 4.60% 402.5 Delayed Quote.-32.12%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 4.36% 17.95 End-of-day quote.-25.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aOil prices fall on doubts over output cuts, surging U.S. diesel inventories
RE
01:00aPhilippines index hits three-month high as rally gains steam
RE
01:00aTaiwan eyes $1.3 billion in foreign tech investment under new scheme
RE
12:34aUK car sales almost 90% below normal in May - SMMT
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:17aMalaysia Records First Trade Deficit Since Oct 1997
DJ
12:09aU.S. new weekly jobless claims seen falling below 2 million
RE
12:08aMalaysia's April exports plunge 24%, biggest fall in decade
RE
12:08aSHELL PLASTICS PLANT TRUMP TOUTED FACES OVERSUPPLY RISKS : energy institute report
RE
12:06aThai economy to shrink more than expected as job losses mount - c.bank minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM : GAZPROM : U.S. senators to announce sanctions bill on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
2NEC CORPORATION : NEC : UK in 5G talks with suppliers from Japan, South Korea - source
3BP cuts Gulf of Mexico output, evacuates workers as storm approaches
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. finalizes order allowing 15 passenger air carriers to suspend service to 7..
5THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of United States Oil Fund, LP Inve..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group