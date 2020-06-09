Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Hong Kong Dollar's Surge Spurs HKMA Intervention

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority intervened to defend the local currency's peg to the U.S. dollar, selling the Hong Kong dollar after it hit the strong end of the trading band against the greenback. 

 
World Bank Sees 5.2% Decline in Global Economy in 2020 From Coronavirus

The global economy is expected to shrink by about 5.2% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, making it one of the four most severe downturns in 150 years, the World Bank said Monday. 

 
Behind HSBC's Rare Foray Into Politics Over Hong Kong

After a century and a half trying to steer a neutral course through the messy geopolitics of east versus west, HSBC has signaled its support for China over the future of Hong Kong. 

 
In the Feud Between Two of U.K.'s Richest Men, Family Members Say They Bugged Uncle

Several members of Britain's billionaire Barclay family admitted to bugging their uncle and cousin, in a court case related to the sale of London's Ritz Hotel that has split the secretive clan. 

 
Relief Spreads to Risky European Bank Bonds

European bank bonds have rallied over the past few weeks, escaping crisis territory thanks to the easing of coronavirus lockdowns and the proposed launch of a European Union-wide recovery fund. 

 
Nasdaq Overtakes NYSE in Coronavirus-Era IPOs

Nasdaq has edged past the NYSE in IPOs this year as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed activity and reined in celebrations of corporate debuts on the NYSE's historic trading floor. 

 
Wall Street Has No Consensus

Forecasts from analysts about the market and economy are ranging from financial Armageddon to a swift second-half recovery. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed Debates Whether to Reinforce Low-Rate Pledge With Yield Caps

Federal Reserve officials are studying Australia's program to buy government securities in unlimited quantities to peg some yields at low levels. 

 
People Aren't Visiting Branches. Banks Are Wondering How Many They Still Need.

The pandemic has forced people used to visiting branches to bank on apps and online instead. That shift could speed up plans for closing many branches permanently.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 420.75 Delayed Quote.-28.92%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 9924.744771 Delayed Quote.9.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : What Now for Travel and Tourism in the Asia-Pacific?
PU
01:17aONCE BITTEN, NOT SHY : Investors again seek margin loans as stocks rally
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:48aPHILIPPINES : Social Assistance to Poor Households, Support for Small Enterprises Key to Broad-Based Recovery
PU
12:48aWORLD BANK : Opening Remarks at the Launch of the Philippines Economic Update Braving the New Normal
PU
12:35aDollar wallows ahead of Fed meeting, yen resilient
RE
12:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore set for longest winning streak since March 2019
RE
12:17aJapanese listed firms tap $90 billion from banks to weather pandemic
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Private equity scouts for China take-private deals amid tension, volatile markets
3CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform driv..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC. : REPLIMUNE : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group