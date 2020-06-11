News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

FASB Proposes Delaying New Accounting Rule on Insurance Contracts Again

Insurers may get even more time to implement a new rule on valuing long-term contracts, under a proposal by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

NetEase Shares Get Off to Strong Start in Hong Kong

NetEase Inc.'s shares jumped 8.1% in their Hong Kong debut after the Chinese mobile-gaming company completed one of Asia's biggest offerings so far this year.

Italy Looks to Draw Mom-and-Pop Investors to Bond Market

Italy's debt-laden government plans to tap mom-and-pop investors with a new bond whose payout will be partially linked to the country's economic growth.

Investing Giants Gave Away Voting Power Ahead of Shareholder Fight

GameStop shareholders vote this week to resolve a fight over the embattled videogame retailer's board. But the company's largest investors won't cast much of a vote.

China's Companies Find Ways to Avoid Bond Blowups

Chinese companies are avoiding or minimizing bond defaults, even as the economy shrinks for the first time in decades. Some methods include asking creditors to wait longer for repayment or forgo the right to redeem bonds early.

Fed Officials Project No Rate Increases Through 2022

Federal Reserve officials signaled plans to keep interest rates near zero for years and said they were studying how to provide more support to a U.S. economy battered by the coronavirus and related shutdowns.

Equifax's Latest Breach Settlement Is Skimpy to Plaintiffs, Critics Say

Most of the money would go to security measures at Equifax, not to community banks and credit unions affected by the breach.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

High-Profile Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered on Hong Kong Stance

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms.

1MDB's Suspected Mastermind Found New Ways to Move Money in Kuwait

The Kuwaiti royal family provided Jho Low means to fend off U.S. and Malaysian investigators who accuse him of masterminding the plunder of Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB.