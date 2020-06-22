Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT
SEC's Jay Clayton Thrust Into Political Minefield

The choice of Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton as U.S. attorney in Manhattan inserts him into the kind of political drama he has mostly avoided in his career. 

 
Short Sellers Made $2.6 Billion Off Wirecard's Plunge, but Not Without Scars

Short sellers have been attacking the German fintech company's business practices for over a decade with little reward-until now. 

 
Carlyle Joins Oak Hill in Creating a New Insurance Holding Company

The two firms are placing brokerage operations into Galway Insurance Holdings. 

 
Fed to Assess How Banks React to Possible Covid-19 Scenarios

The Federal Reserve will use an analysis of large banks' ability to withstand various coronavirus-related recession scenarios as it forms policies on capital requirements, dividends and stock buybacks, a top central bank official said. 

 
Wirecard CEO Resigns After Banks Say Missing $2 Billion Doesn't Exist

The chief executive of the fintech giant resigned after two banks in the Philippines meant to be holding over $2 billion on behalf of Wirecard said they don't have the cash and never did. 

 
Financial Services Roundup

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Deutsche Bank Settles Swap Reporting Outage, Spoofing Violations

The bank has agreed to pay more than $10 million to settle two separate cases by a derivatives market regulator. 

 
Today's Irrational Stock Market: A Moment in the Sun for Technical Analysts?

Trying to predict the direction of stock prices based on the shape of lines in a chart often seems akin to reading tea leaves. In today's markets, however, so-called technical analysis may not be completely wide of the mark. 

 
Trump Nominates Caroline Crenshaw to Democratic SEC Seat

President Trump nominated attorney Caroline Crenshaw to fill a vacant seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House said. 

 
Treasury Yields Fall After Jobs Data

U.S. government-bond yields declined after data showed the number of Americans who filed for unemployment last week was higher than economists expected.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.96% 8.342 Delayed Quote.20.60%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -3.52% 29.85 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
WIRECARD AG -35.29% 25.82 Delayed Quote.-75.98%
