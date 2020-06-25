Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/25/2020 | 11:16am EDT
The Jumbo Market Shows Signs of Heating Up

Loan activity went into a deep freeze following the onset of the pandemic, but lenders seem to be loosening their purse strings again...a bit 

 
FDIC to Lift Postcrisis Curb on Banks

Federal regulators are set to roll back a postcrisis rule that could free up tens of billions of dollars for major banks, delivering Wall Street one of its biggest wins of the Trump administration. 

 
Wirecard Files for Insolvency After Revealing Accounting Hole

German fintech company Wirecard is filing for insolvency proceedings, days after revealing that more than $2 billion in cash missing from its balance sheet probably didn't exist. 

 
Credit Suisse Review of Funds Prompted by SoftBank's Multiple Roles

Executives at Credit Suisse are reviewing several of the bank's funds after becoming concerned about the multiple roles played by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Blackstone's James Says Pandemic Window of Opportunity Closed Quickly

The chance to bargain-hunt after March's market crash lasted just two weeks, in contrast to nearly a year during the financial crisis, the buyout executive notes. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed's Evans: Recovery Will Take Time, Expects Coronavirus-Related Setbacks

The Chicago Fed leader says more may be needed from monetary and fiscal policy. 

 
South Korea Plans to Widen Taxation for Stock Investors

South Korea's government plans to impose capital-gains taxes on a wider range of retail stock investors from 2023, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Thursday. 

 
Carlyle Finds Financial Utility in ESG Impact Data

Jeanologia, a Carlyle-backed manufacturer in Spain, recently got a loan with interest rates tied to meeting environmental-impact targets. 

 
Blackstone to Bypass Scramble for Investment-Bank Talent in Bid to Diversify Hiring

Blackstone Group is throwing out a key section of its recruiting playbook in a bid to improve its hiring process and increase diversity, and it will directly recruit from 44 colleges this academic year, up from nine in 2015.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.29% 9.616 Delayed Quote.-27.55%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 2.50% 56.58 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.48% 28.54 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
WIRECARD AG -71.00% 3.599 Delayed Quote.-88.56%
