News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/29/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Automakers, Technology Firms Are Largest Components of Fed's Corporate-Bond Purchases

The central bank disclosed names of 794 companies whose bonds it began purchasing this month. 

 
FDIC Considers Scrapping Quarterly Bank Reports

The FDIC is moving to boost the way it monitors for risks at thousands of U.S. banks, potentially scrapping quarterly reports that have been a fixture of oversight for more than 150 years yet often contain stale data. 

 
American Companies Find Willing Buyers of Debt Abroad

Asian and European firms have rushed to buy U.S. corporate bonds, attracted by higher yields and falling costs for hedging currency risk. 

 
Fed Looks Down Under for Rate Strategy

With the Fed considering a new monetary policy tool to help hold interest rates low amid the downturn, clues to the tactic's effectiveness can be found far away: in Australia. 

 
Wirecard Scandal Puts Spotlight on Auditor Ernst & Young

Ernst & Young, auditor to insolvent German company Wirecard, had questions related to unorthodox arrangements under which the company's cash was held in bank accounts it didn't control as far back as 2016, according to emails seen by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Malaysia Extends Short-Selling Suspension to End-2020

Malaysia's stock-market regulators have extended their short-selling suspension for a second time in a bid to curb excessive speculation, and ensure stability and confidence in the market. 

 
U.K. Regulators Suspend Wirecard's British Operations

Financial regulators froze the British operations of insolvent German payments group Wirecard, in the latest government effort to contain a $2 billion-plus scandal. 

 
MacAndrews & Forbes Ousts CFO Over Violation at Revlon

The finance chief of MacAndrews & Forbes has left the investment firm and the board of cosmetics maker Revlon over a violation of related-party transaction policies. 

 
Covid-19 Is a Puzzle That Wall Street Can't Solve

A pandemic ended a U.S. bull market and pushed the financial system to the brink of collapse. Then stocks rallied, only to stall again. Investors are still piecing together what happened. 

 
Lightship Capital Launches Fund for Underrepresented Founders in the Midwest

Cincinnati-based Lightship Capital, a rare venture-capital firm managed by black partners, is raising a $50 million fund to invest in underrepresented founders in the Midwest.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORBES & COMPANY LIMITED -2.52% 1001.45 End-of-day quote.-40.03%
REVLON, INC. -4.89% 9.73 Delayed Quote.-54.58%
WIRECARD AG -63.74% 1.281 Delayed Quote.-98.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aCanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China
RE
12:29aPhilippine central bank says reserve requirement cut still on table
RE
12:24aMalaysia Trade Balance Rebounds to Surplus in May
DJ
12:23aSony sees software subscription as future for data-analysing image sensors
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aMalaysia's May exports fall -25.5% year-on-year, worst in 11 years
RE
06/28Oil prices drop for 2nd straight session as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes
RE
06/28Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening
RE
06/28Thai May factory output falls 23.2%, worse than forecast
RE
06/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
